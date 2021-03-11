Stowe, Morristown and Elmore were forced by the state to merge into one school district two years ago, but that doesn’t mean Stowe residents can’t vote to leave.
At least that’s the opinion of Stowe’s legal counsel, who said the decision is in voters’ hands.
Attorney Nina Atwood — of the firm Stitzel Page & Fletcher — last week wrote in a legal opinion that the Vermont Agency of Education has not taken a formal position on whether towns in forced mergers can vote to leave them. But, she said, the governing bylaws of the Lamoille South district permit any of the three towns to seek a withdrawal after two years of merger.
Morristown and Elmore voters have been largely quiet on merger divorce, but it’s been a hot topic in Stowe since the moment the state forced the merger in 2018.
That November, the board of education issued its statewide plan that merged 42 school districts into 11 new union school districts, which included the merger of the Stowe school district and the already-merged Elmore-Morristown district. The day after the board’s recommendation, Stowe voters packed the elementary school gym, vowing to fight it in the courts and the Legislature. Those strategies failed, and the new Lamoille South district became operational July 1, 2019.
Nearly two years later, might Stowe voters be ready to leave?
According to Atwood, the decision whether or not to leave the merger rests solely with voters, not town officials.
“The role for the selectboard is a very constrained role in terms of if there is, in fact, a voter petition, and if you need to then warn and hold the vote,” Atwood told the Stowe Selectboard Monday.
In other words, if the town receives a petition to hold a divorce vote, the town must abide. If a merger dissolution vote is successful in Stowe, then Morristown and Elmore will need to vote whether to allow Stowe to leave. Atwood said the board of education doesn’t have the authority to force a town that voted to leave a merged district to remain in that district, but it would have the authority to make the remaining towns — in this case Morristown and Elmore — stay together.
Atwood said several Vermont towns on Town Meeting Day, March 2, voted to withdraw from merged districts. Some of those towns were in the Windham Northeast elementary school district, schools that were forced to merge.
Now, all eyes are on the Vermont State Board of Education to see how it reacts to that vote. It might not matter, either way, according to Atwood.
“Regardless of the decision of the state board, it is our opinion that limiting the ability to withdraw by vote to only those towns which voluntarily merged (and prohibiting towns in forced mergers to remain merged) is discriminatory,” she wrote.
At Monday’s meeting, she said the state board would likely see a vote for Stowe to leave the district as “a rubber stamp.”
“Quite frankly, Stowe is going to be fine,” Atwood said. “The state board of education does not believe that once a member town withdraws, or votes to withdraw, that they have a great deal of discretion in making any determination about that.”
Gathering signatures
Also in voters’ hands: lots and lots of pens. Atwood said an earlier divorce petition circulated online at change.org won’t cut it, because the state is still requiring “wet signatures” — those written out by hand by real humans who live in Stowe.
It takes a minimum of 5 percent of legal voters in a town to mandate the town act on a petition. Atwood said, despite some legislative changes to voting laws enacted during the pandemic, the requirement for actual signatures hasn’t been waived.
Porter Thorndike, a Stowe resident working to get a vote on the matter, said he’s excited about Atwood’s interpretation of state law. He’s working to gather signatures and, having sent the petition out to about a hundred people and asking those people to also spread the word, he thinks it shouldn’t be a problem for someone to find a copy to sign.
A few businesses in Stowe — Black Cap Coffee, Stowe Kitchen, and Body Lounge — have petitions available to sign, Thorndike said.
“This is a slam dunk,” he said of prospects of getting a petition signed and delivered to the town in time to get it on the agenda for the next meeting, March 22.
“It’s out in the wild at this point,” he said.
