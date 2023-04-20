Ben Cavarretta

In a so-called Giglio letter issued earlier this month, Lamoille County State’s Attorney Todd Shove called former Stowe police officer Ben Cavarretta “untruthful,” which could effectively end his career as a police officer.

Prosecutors issue a Giglio letter, also known as a Brady letter, when an officer’s conduct is called into question. By accusing Cavarretta of lying, Shove has cast doubt on the reliability of his testimony in a court of law.

