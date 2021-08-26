A bridge replacement project on Stagecoach Road wrapped up Monday about a week ahead of schedule, giving drivers and cyclists smooth traveling between Stowe and Morristown.
The project, about a quarter mile north of its intersection with Route 100 in Stowe, broke ground July 6, and eliminated use of Stagecoach Road as a through-route to Morristown.
According to Stowe Public Works Director Harry Shepard, although the work only took seven weeks, it’s a span he and his crew have kept an eye for about a decade. That’s because the state wouldn’t.
Why not? Because the bridge wasn’t technically a bridge.
Shepard said the previous structure over the Moss Glen Brook consisted of a pair of 8-foot high, 14-foot-wide culverts. Drivers likely would have seen it as just another bridge with concrete sides, but the state declined to classify it that way, thus its exclusion from the inventory of roughly 7,500 bridges that make up the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s bridge program.
Inclusion on that list means state inspectors come out on a regular basis to check on the health of the bridge, since the state is responsible for such structures even when they are on town roads.
Exclusion from that list means Stowe had to keep an eye on it and maintain it. Shepard said it was a “peculiar and weird definition” in state rules that disqualified the edifice from the list.
“That’s frankly a significant win in this situation,” Shepard said this week. “We get a better bridge for everyone while solving that bureaucratic portion of it.”
According to Shepard, the previous culverts “were very long in the tooth,” with rotted bottoms and some occurrences of minor sinkholes in the surface of Stagecoach Road. The town even placed a game camera nearby over the winter to monitor any movement.
The new structure is striking, if just in the guardrails’ gleaming metal newness, the fresh topcoat of asphalt, and spread hay along the sides near the brook. Instead of sporting a corrugated metal bottom that the brook runs through, the bottom is “good old Mother Nature,” Shepard said, which adds stability and prevents critters from crawling up in a culvert.
The bridge cost about $1.5 million to replace — the town’s share was about $400,000 and there was some extra relief money available from the 2019 Halloween storm, among other sources. Shepard said the state has assigned it a life cycle of 75 years.
The bridge completion comes right around the same time the Route 100 reclamation project between Stowe and Morristown wraps up. Between that and the previous Route 100 project between Stowe and Waterbury, and major local paving projects like Weeks Hill Road, driving around Stowe is a decidedly less bumpy ride than just a few years ago, Shepard said.
“No more badump, badump, badump,” he said, referring to bumps so regular you could set your watch to them. “Like Charlie Watts, may he rest in peace.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.