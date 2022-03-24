Representatives from Stowe who have long pushed for an exit from the forced school district merger foisted upon them by the State Board of Education finally gained a brief audience with that same board last week.
The board’s message: blame Act 46, not us.
State board chair Oliver Olsen said a bill currently being considered in the Legislature is “effectively a major rewrite” of the Act 46 chapter that covers mergers. Act 46 is the state’s school district consolidation bill, and the main reason why the state board forced Stowe to merge with the Elmore-Morristown school district in late 2018.
Olsen said the state board supports the bill’s intent, specifically the provisions that address the concerns Stowe’s contingent brought up.
“The board is supportive of resolving these issues and allowing Stowe to have a path forward. But we need that clarity in the statute,” Olsen said.
Jennifer Deck, the state board’s vice chair, sympathized with Stowe’s plight, but said the board’s hands are tied because of the nuances of Stowe’s situation — a unified union district as opposed to a unified district and a forced merger versus a voluntary one.
“There should be an off-ramp, and I think the Legislature seems to understand that,” Deck said. “But until that happens, we’re guided by the same standards that are currently listed in the rule.”
Stowe resident Richard Bland said the state board has treated Stowe differently than other towns that have voted to withdraw from their merged school districts — at least one of them, Westminster, was part of a forced merger — and received ratification from their fellow district towns.
“Until this board grants our request for a hearing on the substantive basis of our withdrawal, not only is the hearing delayed, the hearing is denied,” Bland said. “I ask each and every one of you, do you believe in doing that, in denying us a hearing, in denying our request, that you have treated us fairly? Equally?”
Olsen said Stowe’s “fiery language” in letters to the board accuses it of acting “arbitrary and capricious,” but it would be even more so if the board were to act outside its authority.
He hinted that that may have already happened, saying he felt the state board had, “in the not-too-distant past,” operated outside its purview. He said he is concerned about a cloud of legal uncertainty hanging over things if the board took were to action and create a “new municipal entity.”
“So, I’m always very sensitive to the board being very careful to stay within its lane, and not color outside the lines,” he said.
Stowe resident Jim Brochhausen told the board that the Lamoille South merged district’s foundational 2019 document — known as “articles of agreement” — includes a caveat that allows for amendments, whether bringing on a new member town or allowing for the withdrawal by a member town, as long as two years had passed.
“If the agency of ed made a mistake and possibly misrepresented what the articles of agreement should have said, that, in my opinion, is not the problem of Stowe, Morrisville and Elmore,” Brochhausen said.
He also spoke to a root problem of Act 46 that no less than three proposed pieces of legislation seek to fix — all three proposals would, in some form or another, get rid of language that may or may not limit withdrawal to towns that “voted to form” their merged school districts.
He said the attorney general’s lawyer, Sarah London, “speaks quite a bit about legislative intent” in a recent opinion in which she ultimately concluded it is uncertain who has jurisdiction in withdrawal requests, be it the state board, the Legislature or the courts.
“I find it quite unbelievable that the courts would agree that the Legislature intended that these various nuances in the law were intentionally designed to be an obstruction for the board of education to hear our proposals,” Brochhausen said. “I just don’t believe that’s true.”
Olsen said he is the only board member who was part of the board in 2018 — “ancient history,” he quipped — and although he ultimately voted for the overall statewide education plan, he voted against the merger of Stowe and Elmore-Morristown.
“At the time, I felt pretty strongly that that merger was not necessary,” he said.
Brochhausen said that, while Stowe, Elmore and Morristown wait for the board to vote, the Legislature to amend the laws or a judge to weigh in, business in Lamoille South is about to get complicated.
He said a capital needs committee is about to announce that Stowe schools needs about $30-$35 million in improvements, where Morristown needs about $1 million. However, Morristown and Elmore would, combined, need to pick up 55 percent of those combined capital costs.
“It just doesn’t seem fair, because their children will never even go to that school, nor logical that people with different tax rates are going to be picking up the majority of improvements required for Stowe,” he said.
