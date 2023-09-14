Stowe’s fire and emergency medical services departments have been housed under one roof for more than a decade, and the town is exploring a future where the departments are fully merged as one.
Scott Reeves, the fire department’s interim chief, said this week that a voluminous report recently released by Wyoming-based consultants AP Triton lays out in great detail something that he and others have long known: there’s just not enough people volunteering these days.
“There’s a lot of information there and it’s going to take us some time to continue to process it and take a look at it, but I think it’s a great starting point for conversations,” Reeves said of the report.
The report lays out five “critical issues” facing the Stowe Fire Department:
• Consistent, qualified staffing for all shifts.
• The department’s depth of experience.
• A lack of engineers and officers, driven by those staffing issues.
• A lack of volunteers, driven by Stowe’s affluence, which means less affordable housing for would-be firefighters.
• An “expanding” community with several different types of building construction. Report lead author Rich Buchanan told the selectboard recently that new homes, while modern and decked out with alarms and sprinklers, also go up in flames much faster than old buildings.
Reeves said one key takeaway was the dearth of volunteers during daytime hours. He said while the folks who are available to help respond to working-hours calls are a dedicated bunch, the bulk of the roster either can’t get off from work during the day or work too far away from Stowe to make it back in a timely manner.
He did see a bright spot for future recruitment, though. After years of little to no interest from the under-18 crowd, Stowe Fire Department once again has a junior firefighter corps, a trio of Stowe High School students. They can’t skip class to participate, but their presence is valuable after school, and he said they are great ambassadors for other teens.
The department held an open house earlier this year to boost interest in serving, and there were some people who stopped by. Reeves said the department recently graduated a class from the firefighting academy.
“Right now, we’re kind of on a little bit of a high now that we’ve had some new folks come in,” he said.
Portrait of a firehouse
The Triton study lays out the origin of the department, which it can trace back to the late 19th century.
“In those early days, the town relied on bucket brigades composed of local volunteers,” the report reads. “These individuals would form lines passing buckets of water to extinguish fires. However, these methods were limited in their effectiveness, and there was a growing need for a more professional fire department.”
The department as we know it was officially organized in 1905, staffed by local volunteers and outfitted with equipment like hand-drawn carts and “primitive” firefighting tools.
Nearly 120 years later, the department has modernized its equipment and its training to include things like rescue operations, hazardous materials response and medical aid to the mix. None of that comes cheap, especially the newer fire trucks. The newest engine that arrived this year cost $700,000 and a ladder truck that voters approved on Town Meeting Day this year could cost as much as $1.2 million.
Still, voters appear to support the department, with 80 percent of them approving of the new ladder truck bond.
According to the study, the fire department staffs a full-time firefighter and emergency medical technician 12 hours a day, bolstered by a response force of 23 volunteer firefighters, along with Reeves, who provides administrative and operational support.
A lot of ground to cover
Reeves said as much as the report offers some new information for the town, the folks from Triton also had their eyes opened, especially when they pivoted from corresponding with first responders to visiting Stowe.
“I think the eye opener for Rich and his staff was, when they came out and we actually toured the town, they saw that there are lot of rural areas in the town of Stowe’s coverage area and, quite frankly, there’s going to be long response times just based on location,” Reeves said.
Selectboard member Paco Aumand lightly criticized the report for saddling Stowe with the same expectations of larger, more urban, career-based departments. For instance, one of the suggestions for the future was a second fire station closer to the ski resort. Reeves said the fire department has been handling roughly 450 calls annually in recent years.
Reeves also takes issue with some of the data Triton uses in calculating average response times. For instance, the study estimated it takes about 13 minutes for dispatchers through the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department to do their part. Reeves said that data is “totally not correct,” and chalks it up to a computer glitch.
“They do a very good job with their dispatching services. Obviously, there’s always room for improvement in every organization, but I think that data was, quite frankly, skewed,” Reeves said. “He was talking about the time that the resident calls 911 to the time that the sheriff's department hits our tones, and there’s no way that’s taking 13 minutes.”
Future leadership
One of the likely outcomes of merging the fire and EMS departments is creating one chief administrator to oversee it all.
EMS chief Scott Brinkman was not available this week to weigh in on his and his department’s future, but Reeves is sure of his own.
He took over leadership of the Stowe Fire Department at the end of 2021, when then-chief Kyle Walker left the job amid claims of sexual misconduct from his days as a Stowe police officer; Walker was fired as a cop earlier that year but held onto the fire chief post until he was dismissed and later allowed to resign as part of a settlement agreement.
But Reeves has never shed the interim title. The plans to merge the EMS and fire departments under one umbrella and one chief won’t involve him applying for the head position. He already works full-time as Stowe Mountain Resort’s senior director of mountain operations and doesn’t plan on leaving that gig any time soon.
“To be very candid with you, the fire department is my community service work and the ski area is my full-time career,” Reeves said. “It’s a position that I, quite frankly could not cover. I’ve enjoyed covering as interim chief and I think we’ve made some progress and I’ve been happy to do that.”
