Spruce Peak Cares, a philanthropic program within Spruce Peak has distributed over $100,000 to local charities.
The donation has been divided equally between Vermont Foodbank, Meals on Wheels, Clarina Howard Nichols Center, United Way of Lamoille County, Helen Day Art Center and the North Country Animal League.
“This has been an incredibly difficult period for many philanthropic organizations in Vermont,” says Kendal Daiger, director of marketing at Spruce Peak. “We created the Spruce Peak Cares initiative to help these important institutions continue to serve our community. The support from our homeowners, club members, guests, employees and the local community has been tremendous.”
Vermont Foodbank CEO John Sayles says the money couldn’t have come at a better time. “With 46 percent more people struggling with food insecurity because of the pandemic, we are facing a truly unprecedented time. Fortunately, our community is stepping up in extraordinary ways to show that together we can fight hunger and take care of those in need.”
Added Rachel Moore, executive director of the Helen Day Art Center: “This generous support allows us to keep our doors open during this challenging time, pivoting quickly to continue to be the resource this community counts on. Funds will directly support operations and our education program, allowing us to replenish our scholarship fund and continue to offer free access to our exhibitions and public programs.
All of the groups will use the funds to support their missions and to continue to offer services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The funds will be used to support the operation of our emergency shelter, our legal advocacy services, and our 24-hour hotline,” said Becky Gonyea, executive director of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center. “These funds are especially important during this pandemic, given the uncertainty about continued state and federal funding and limitations on other fundraising efforts.”
Spruce Peak met its goal of raising $100,000 by committing 20 percent of special lodge packages and gift card sales to this effort. Over $30,000 in ticket sales from the Spruce Peak Community Concerts for a Cause also went directly to the Spruce Peak Cares initiative.
This concert series featured artists such as Pete Kilpatrick, Stephen Kellogg, Jason Spooner, Marc Roberge of O.A.R., Ryan Miller of Guster, Chad Stokes of Dispatch, Kat Wright, and KT Tunstall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.