The Spark Connecting Community Program at the Vermont Community Foundation has awarded $79,000 in grants to organizations and municipalities across the state.
The grants go to projects that strengthen community connections and build social capital — where a small amount can fuel connections that make a bigger impact over time.
“The central themes of these grants are sparking community engagement and supporting Vermont’s youth and families,” said Holly Morehouse, vice president of grants and community impact at the Vermont Community Foundation. “How these organizations plan to accomplish this range from outdoor recreation to visual arts and music to growing food.
Local grant recipients included:
• Global Campuses Foundation received $2,500 to support accessible gardening on its Lamoille County campus and Morristown Community Garden collaboration. The project will construct three raised beds and improve garden pathways to make gardening more accessible for individuals with physical disabilities.
• Lamoille County Conservation District and Nature Center received $2,515 to support two programs, Eco Explorers and a seasonal family nature program.
• Lamoille Restorative Center received $3,000 to support Safe Space, a safe and accessible rental space for staff, program participants and volunteers to meet and share in restorative processes that promote the well-being of the community and assure public safety.
• River Arts of Morristown received $3,000 to support restorative arts, a collaboration with North Central Vermont Recovery Center that will provide arts programming to address the emotional well-being of at-risk populations in our community through instructor-led, therapeutic art activities.
