Stowe property owners could face fines if their security systems emit false alarms, under a new ordinance that took effect this week.
With a unanimous vote Monday night, the Stowe Select Board approved an ordinance under which property owners could be fined as much as $800 for a false security alarm.
“If it’s a constant problem, it means we’re constantly responding to it, and this is a way to get people to deal with it,” Town Manager Charles Safford said shortly before the vote.
The ordinance went into effect immediately.
There is no fine for a first offense; a second offense within a six-month period can cost $200; third and fourth offenses can cost $400 and $600 respectively. A fifth or subsequent false alarm within a six-month period will cost $800.
Stowe adopted a new false fire alarm ordinance in December. In both cases, the fines will now go through the state Judicial Bureau, the same entity that enforces fines for traffic tickets.
“Right now, we use a billing system, but if someone chose not to pay the bill, there was no recourse,” said Stowe Police Chief Donald Hull, shortly before the ordinance was adopted. “Now, we’re going to do it through a municipal ticket and it will go to the Judicial Bureau.”
And, much like a traffic ticket, ordinance violators can plead guilty and pay a reduced fine; in this case, fines will range from $100 for a second offense to $400 for the fifth or subsequent offense.
Without a doubt, the police department responds to numerous alarm calls every week; during the week of Feb. 16-22, the department received 22 alarm calls.
During the 2019 calendar year, the department received 493 alarm calls, according to statistics compiled by Stowe police.
“I don’t think we’re getting as many false alarms as we used to over the years, but people need to remember that, if it’s a false alarm, call their alarm company and cancel it,” Hull said. “It’s wasting our time and it will end up costing you money down the road.”
Like the fire alarm ordinance, the security alarm ordinance includes a requirement that property owners mark their 911 addresses in 3-inch-high letters where the driveway meets the public right-of-way.
Noncompliance can cost $100.