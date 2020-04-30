A recently awarded state grant is expected to increase the safety and management of limited amounts of hazardous waste managed by the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District at its Stowe and Worcester facilities.
Funds awarded through this Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation grant will be used to upgrade dated equipment and purchase new safety containment units.
This grant paid for propane tank cages for the Worcester Transfer Station. The new cylinder storage cabinet will increase the safety and security of customers and employees. One-pound and 20-pound propane tanks can be recycled all year long at the Worcester, Stowe, Morrisville and Johnson drop-off locations.
Grant dollars have also been used to purchase new lockers to ensure that all hazardous waste is safely stored until it can be properly disposed of. Occasionally, hazardous waste is found in loads of trash or as abandoned items at drop-off locations.
The hazardous waste lockers at the Stowe Transfer Station are over 15 years old and no longer meet proper safety standards. They are used solely for temporary storage of abandoned hazardous waste, not for regular disposal of hazardous waste products.
Residents should bring hazardous waste to one of the three free collections offered this year by the waste district. The 2020 collections are May 2 in Morrisville, June 13 in Craftsbury, and September 19 in Jeffersonville.
For more information about these collections go to lrswmd.com or call 802-888-7317.