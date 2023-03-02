Stowe has plenty of restaurants to choose from, but good luck finding a place that serves a quarter-pound burger — with or without cheese — for under six bucks as well as one of the biggest breakfast sandwiches in town, whether breakfast time is dawn, dusk or somewhere in between.

That place is the Snack Shack at Stowe Arena, and you’d better hurry up because it’s almost last call.

Snack Shack

Julie Roy has been slinging sammies at the ice rink so long that the folks who used to skate there as youth hockey players are bringing their own kids. 
Snack Shack

Another laugh with rink superintendent Tony Whitaker.

