It’s official. The sentence “Route 108 through Smugglers Notch has opened for the season” has a punchline: when will the first truck get stuck up there?
“We were betting today,” laughed Mark Dunbar, a Johnson resident and Vermont Transportation Agency crew member who was busy Tuesday filling in worn-out stretches of asphalt with hot mix, along with his co-worker Dan Demers, from Newport Center. The road had only been open a half hour or so at that point, and they were joking about when the first big rig might foolishly try to make the pass.
They lost that bet — as of press deadline, no tractor trailer trucks have gotten stuck. But it’s likely just a matter of time, despite all the efforts the state has made over the years to keep trucks out, and the hefty fines drivers have accrued trying.
How popular is it to joke about trucks getting stuck in the narrow, seasonal pass? As of press deadline, the VTrans announcement about the Notch being open on Facebook had been shared more than a thousand times, with about a hundred comments — most of them about tractor trailers trucks.
According to VTrans data, since 2009, an average of 8.4 trucks have gotten stuck in the tight turns each year, racking up four-digit fines for doing so — and often paying several times that getting a tow truck up there to extricate them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.