Construction in downtown Stowe is humming along, and state roadwork has started.

On Sunday, June 14, South Main Street from Mac’s Market to the Mountain Road intersection was closed to through traffic and will stay closed until Friday, June 19.

Night work on Main Street and Mountain Road started on Monday, June 15, and will move north as road milling is completed. Sections of Mountain Road will be reduced to one-lane traffic from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Daytime work on Maple Street is expected to start Monday, June 22.

During the South Main Street shutdown, the Mountain Road detour is from Moscow Road to Luce Hill and the Main Street detour is from Thomas Lane to School Street. The section of South Main in front of Mac’s Market and the Public Safety Building is still open to local traffic and pedestrians.

The South Main Street closure allows crews to prepare a new water main for use and the road for paving. The new water main was installed last week.

Daytime roadwork starting June 22 will begin near Cemetery Road, milling and widening the road in preparation for paving. Between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., southbound traffic will be detoured from West Hill Road to Mountain Road.

