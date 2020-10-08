Fourth grade students at Stowe Elementary got creative last Wednesday, Sept. 29, making and racing vegetable cars on the basketball courts near Parks and Rec.
With zucchini bodies and edible accoutrement, the cars made their way down ramps as classmates cheered each other on.
What are your students doing to get creative?
Email jessie@stowereporter.com to share.
