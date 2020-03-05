A Stowe Mountain Resort visitor fell to his death Saturday in Smugglers Notch.
Andrew Hryb, 36, of Norwalk, Conn., fell from the top of a 200-foot cliff above the area known as “Big Spring” in the Notch.
According to police, on Saturday afternoon, Hryb and his brother — Alexander Hryb, 35, also of Norwalk, Conn. — took the Sensation Lift on the Spruce Peak side of the resort and then skied outside the bounds of the resort.
Police described the two as “avid skiers who were familiar with the Stowe Mountain Resort.”
Police said the two became disoriented and, after traveling about 1.5 to 2 miles from the top of the Sensation Lift, they encountered the top of an ice climbing area known as Doug’s Route. Police said Andrew Hryb was looking over the edge of the cliff when he slipped and fell.
At 6:36 p.m., 911 received a report of the two lost skiers, with one of them injured. The call triggered a multiagency response that included state police, Stowe Mountain Rescue, two rescuers from Colchester Technical Rescue, and five climbers/rescuers from the Army Mountain Warfare School in Underhill. The Cambridge Fire Department provided logistical support and snowmobile transportation.
After a two-hour search, the team located Andrew Hryb, deceased, on a 50-foot cliff band below the 200-foot drop. Alexander Hryb remained at the top.
Responders first removed Andrew Hryb; next, they used ropes to lower Alexander Hryb to the base of the cliff face. He was not injured, police said.
Police said an autopsy will be performed, but at this time it appears Andrew Hryb’s injuries were consistent with having fallen off the cliff.