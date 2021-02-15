A skier died earlier this afternoon, Monday, Feb. 15, after hitting a tree at Stowe Mountain Resort, police say.
The crash happened at approximately 2:15 p.m. According to police, Mt. Mansfield Ski Patrol responded and evacuated the skier off the hill to Stowe EMS, where medical care continued.
The injured skier was pronounced dead at the resort. Police are not releasing the skier’s name at this time.
The incident is currently under investigation by Stowe Police Department and the office of Vermont’s Chief Medical Examiner.
This story is developing.
