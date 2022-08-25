The number of skiers and riders visiting Stowe Mountain Resort last winter exceeded a cap established nearly two decades ago, resulting in a temporary pause on any new development at the resort.
Vail Corporation reported it met its allowable threshold of 475,000 skier visits last season. However, the company would not say when during the season the threshold was met or divulge the actual number of visits.
The town development review board last week effectively lifted its two-month moratorium on any new zoning permits at the resort but not before holding resort management’s feet to the fire for its perceived role in a series of epically long traffic jams that tied up Mountain Road for hours last winter.
“A little bit of the elephant in the room a few months ago was you have a report that’s telling us, ‘No, there’s no real significant issues,’” board member Tom Hand said. “But that’s not the case based on traffic we’ve seen.”
The report Hand was referring to was a May 31 summary by the resort of a traffic analysis it had performed by a third party that concluded “that the intersections (along Mountain Road) were operating at acceptable levels of service” last season.
The board only narrowly agreed to accept the traffic analysis, on a 4-2 vote with one abstention — a motion needs four aye votes to pass.
Town planning and zoning director Sarah McShane said the temporary pause on permits didn’t have any practical consequences. She said no one during that time submitted any new applications for projects on the resort property, although she was aware that an application for a single-family home was never filed, but she can’t say whether that’s due to the pause.
Board member Michael Diender, who voted against accepting the study, said it’s impossible for the public to know how many skiers truly visited the resort, and suggested it might be time to revisit that 475,000 threshold that was established nearly 20 years ago, well before the era of Vail and its bargain-level Epic Pass.
“If in reality, skier days are going to be ending up at 665,000 — I’m just throwing a number out there — the roadways in Stowe in the morning cannot and should not handle that,” Diender said.
Morning or afternoon?
Skier visit data is one of the most highly guarded pieces of proprietary information in the ski resort industry, despite Diender’s and others’ frustration at not knowing the actual number in Stowe.
Board chair Drew Clymer asked resort general manager Bobby Murphy whether the resort is using its data well enough.
“You have a very good feeling for the ebb and flow at the mountain,” Clymer said. “Have you ever looked at that data and see if it aligns with your permit conditions to see if we’re getting the best view of the traffic generated by the mountain? Or are you simply adhering to the condition standards?”
Murphy said it’s a little of both. He pointed to the decision to shift the daily lift openings from 7:30 to 8 a.m. but to also open the gondola and the quad at the same time to spread skiers out during a time when the name of the game was avoiding COVID-19.
Proprietary or not, resort operations manager Matt Lillis said the skier visit data the resort collects still leaves cloudy one key component.
“I would say we don’t know how the skier got there,” Lillis said. “We might be able to look at when it’s most busy and assume that that translates to when people are arriving by car.”
Lillis said the resort performs its traffic analyses on Thanksgiving, New Year’s Day and the Saturday of Martin Luther King weekend during the afternoon. He said if it happens to rain that day, the traffic will be lighter, but over time, the resort has determined those are the anticipated heavy traffic times. Also, some of the worst traffic this year came later in the season.
Murphy agreed to consider adding a morning traffic count but stopped short of agreeing to it as a requirement, since the master plan doesn’t require it.
He added the pandemic could have played a role in last year’s traffic — although the company maintains it was not much different than pre-pandemic. For one, unless they were part of the same family, a lot of people were reticent to carpool. For another, people just were itching to get outside and play.
“They want to explore, and they want to be out, and skiing is a great release and a great sport to be in the outdoors,” he said. “I think that that’s something not only are we seeing, but across all of the outdoor industries.”
Traffic calming
The resort has committed to a few initiatives next season to help address traffic: ramping up its annual traffic monitoring program, adding additional traffic control officers and increasing its contribution to the free Mountain Road shuttle operated by Green Mountain Transit.
Lillis said the goal is to double the number of the large Green Mountain Transit busses to four, along with the little ones in the mix. He said that ought to provide enough capacity so that every bus stop sees a bus every 15 minutes, both up and down Mountain Road.
Lillis said it’s estimated the resort’s efforts will remove 10 percent of the cars off the road. He said that may not seem like a lot, but if there are normally 2,000 cars in the traffic jam, removing 200 of them opens an extra 4,000 feet — not quite a mile, but not insignificant, either.
Stowe Police Department is often summoned to help direct traffic when it gets bad, but chief Don Hull said he doesn’t have enough staff to monitor the intersections regularly and routinely at places like Luce Hill Road — which people traveling from the interstate often use as a shortcut — or Edson Hill Road — which locals used to use a shortcut until Google Maps started suggesting it when Mountain Road backs up.
“If traffic is not moving, you can’t direct traffic anywhere,” Hull said.
He said he informally collected traffic backup stats from the past two winters and said there were an average of 13-15 days when traffic was so bad it extended into the village area and clogged up the town roads feeding onto Mountain Road.
“As soon as you can’t get cars off the road into the resort parking lots, it just starts a domino effect all the way down, and you can’t recover,” Hull said.
Pay to park
Murphy said it’s incumbent on people to use the free bus, and said during the winter he’s seen it all too often, winter hotel and inn parking lots packed full at night but empty during the day.
That’s part of the reason why the resort is implementing a pay-to-park system this coming season. Anyone arriving to the main lot with fewer than four people on holidays and weekends — including Fridays — will have to pay $30 per car.
“Paid parking, ultimately, on the weekends and holidays is at the core of changing behavior and removing cars off the road,” he said. “Because right now there’s no skin in the game for anybody to do any different than jump in their car as one person and drive to the resort.”
Since the coming season will be the first under the pay-to-park system, it remains to see what impact it will have, but it’s already had an impact in the local ski and ride community, where grumblings commenced on social media immediately after it was announced last spring.
In a July 18 letter to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, Stowe resident Stephen Edwards argues that Vail’s “unilateral decision” to charge for parking goes against the terms of its lease agreement with the state to use state forest land “for the mutual good of the public.”
Edwards argues that charging for parking instead kicks the can down the road by forcing people who don’t want to pay to park “in whatever spaces are available in the town or along the Mountain Road.”
“I believe that Vail sees the parking fee as a way to solve their parking problem and transfer the problem from their leased property to the town of Stowe,” Edwards writes. “Human nature dictates that people will park wherever they can if they want to avoid the $30 fee.”
Whether paid parking or a new parking lot will help tamp down Mountain Road traffic remains to be seen. But review board member Tom Hand said he thinks the problem is less with the resort’s parking capacity, and more the mere fact that’s where so many people are headed on weekend mornings and using state and local roads that simply are not engineered to accommodate that many vehicles efficiently.
“It’s not so much the infrastructure that you have at the resort as much as the infrastructure in the town, but it is the resort that is causing that,” Hand said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.