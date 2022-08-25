Mountain Road/Luce Hill Road traffic

A scene from last winter where the Mountain Road intersects with Luce Hill Road.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

The number of skiers and riders visiting Stowe Mountain Resort last winter exceeded a cap established nearly two decades ago, resulting in a temporary pause on any new development at the resort.

Vail Corporation reported it met its allowable threshold of 475,000 skier visits last season. However, the company would not say when during the season the threshold was met or divulge the actual number of visits.

