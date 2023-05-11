Bobby Murphy

Bobby Murphy started in Stowe in June 2017, coming from Vail Mountain as the local face for the new corporation in town. 

 Courtesy photo

The public face of Vail Corporation in Stowe since the Colorado ski company came to town six years ago is heading back west.

Bobby Murphy, vice president and general manager of Stowe Mountain Resort, has been named the vice president and chief operating officer for Beaver Creek Resort in Colorado. He starts June 1.

Murphy family

The Murphy family, from left, Jenny, Ella, Anja and Bobby, at the 2021 state championship soccer game, which Ella and her teammates won.
Last day of the 2023 ski season

Bobby Murphy (left) and John Connors last month on the last day of the 2023 Stowe Mountain Resort ski season. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.