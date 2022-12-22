Stowe Mountain Resort parking lot

Whether it’s because of Stowe Mountain Resort’s decision to charge for parking on the weekends, or because everyone was watching Argentina play France in the World Cup, or something else entirely, the parking lot Sunday was not even half full, despite the biggest storm of the year hitting Friday into Saturday.

 Photo by Tommy Gardner

A week after the only chairlift up Mt. Mansfield broke down for several days ahead of the season’s biggest snowstorm, not only is the Quad back in business, but the resort is also expected to fire up its new six-person lift today.

The Sunrise Six was scheduled to start running today, Thursday, at 10 a.m., and begin its regular 8 a.m.-4 p.m. hours of operation starting Friday.

