A week after the only chairlift up Mt. Mansfield broke down for several days ahead of the season’s biggest snowstorm, not only is the Quad back in business, but the resort is also expected to fire up its new six-person lift today.
The Sunrise Six was scheduled to start running today, Thursday, at 10 a.m., and begin its regular 8 a.m.-4 p.m. hours of operation starting Friday.
The lift, which replaces the Mountain Triple, loads right in the parking lot next to the Mansfield base lodge, and will double uphill capacity.
It is part of Vail Resorts’ $320 million “Epic Lift Upgrade” project, which has seen nearly 20 lift upgrades at 12 resorts across North America.
The six-person lift was originally set to start spinning closer to the beginning of the month but got delayed. That delay was coupled last week by the closure of the Forerunner Quad, the only lift that had been in operation on the Mansfield side of the resort. Spruce Peak also had lift-assisted beginner terrain open.
According to Scott Reeves, the senior director of mountain operations, a metal bearing had “let loose” in the Quad’s electric motor, and it wasn’t a fix that could be done on-site. Instead, the motor had to be shipped to a vendor and the engine had to be rebuilt.
During the week the Quad was out of commission, the resort had to resort to putting skiers and riders on the Lookout Double, a much slower lift that unloads close to, but just short of the top of the Quad.
“It is a tried-and-true lift for us and it has been running well, although slower than the Forerunner Quad, as we all know,” Reeves said in a video on the resort’s social media.
Social media was also where plenty of people flocked to grumble about Vail Resorts. That included complaints about Stowe’s new pay-to-park system, which was implemented Dec. 5. The rub for many: even though the main lots were largely empty during a stretch of rainy weather, anyone who showed up with fewer than four people in their vehicle before 2 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays still had to pay $30 for the day.
After the large all-day snowfall Friday, the resort was able to fire up the Gondola Saturday morning, and by Sunday morning, the Quad was back in business, along with Sunny Spruce and the Toll House Double and their associated terrain.
According to resort spokesperson Courtney DiFiore, rumors that there was a broken snowmaking pump adding to the resort’s woes were just that — rumors.
“Our snowmaking system hasn’t had any issues this season,” DiFiore said. “The only challenge affecting snowmaking has been the weather; warm temps have prevented us from making snow as often as we’d like.”
She said the resort has been upgrading its snowmaking pumps as part of a two-year capital upgrade to increase pumping capacity, and that included putting in two new pumps and motors, which may have led people to think there was an issue.
“At no time did we experience any issues implementing this project,” she said.
VIP on the six
The maiden voyage of the “six-pack” lift will feature a half-dozen resort employees that have, one way or another achieved VIP status at Stowe Mountain Resort.
• Nick Chegwidden, principal patroller and project lead for the lift upgrade, started working at the resort in 2009 and has worked in mountain operations, snowmaking, trails and ski patrol. He is also a Vermont National Guardsman and deputy chief of Stowe Mountain Rescue.
• Karen Wagner, ski patrol director, joined the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol in 1992. After a stint as the resort’s risk manager, she returned to her roots, rising through the ski patrol ranks to become director in 2018.
• Mark Fletcher, senior manager of lift maintenance, started with the resort, and the department, in 1982. As a National Guard tank operator, he served in Desert Storm and came back to resume his role at the mountain after the conflict.
• Lucie Laporte Keene, supervisor of the Stowe children’s center, is a Stowe native and has been at the resort for over 20 years as a children’s instructor.
• Brian Lindner, ski patroller, literally grew up at the resort, where his father, Erwin, served as patrol director from 1943-1947. Lindner started working at the resort in 1973 as an instructor and started patrolling in 1988. He is also a member of Waterbury Ambulance, director of Waterbury Backcountry Rescue, the resort’s unofficial historian.
• Bill McManis, a ski school instructor since 1963, is now in his 59th winter. He is also inspector general of the Vermont Wing Staff of the Civil Air Patrol.
