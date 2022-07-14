Work is well underway to replace the Mountain Triple chairlift at Stowe Mountain Resort with a “six-pack” lift with twice the carrying capacity.
The new Sunrise six-person detachable lift will be open for the next ski season, and construction and mountain operations crews have already had one “flight day” a few weeks ago, when a helicopter came and removed some of the old triple’s towers.
Scott Reeves, senior director of mountain operations, in a video on the resort’s Twitter page from June 21, narrated the action.
“Flight day’s always an exciting time at the resort, to have a helicopter on the property,” he said. “It’s just, the spirit picks up, the crew’s excited. It’s something new. I still get the butterflies in my stomach the morning of.”
The next flight days will consist of aerial concrete pouring and are likely to happen in the next few weeks, although Reeves didn’t know when for sure. He said to keep an eye on the resort’s Twitter feed.
The project sailed through the Act 250 process in a matter of months, although there was some opposition to the new lift. In March, the state received testimony from Joel Heller, MD, expressing his concerns.
Two of Heller’s three specific concerns were environmental. He said the installation of the chair would require deforestation, affecting animal habitats and increasing erosion. He also said the additional energy needed to run the lift would “further strain the grid.”
Heller also said building a lift with twice the capacity without adding extra trails would put more skiers on the intermediate trails — “a recipe for accidents and injury.”
However, an ecologist from Arrowwood Environmental submitted testimony saying “there are no necessary wildlife habitats” after assessing the area for bear, deer and Bicknell’s thrush habitat. He found the area already had poor conditions for the thrush, was absent of deer wintering habitats and wouldn’t disturb black bears who do use the area.
The resort’s application states the lift installation requires the clearing of roughly 40 trees, “the majority of which are small diameter.” The cleared area included a small cluster of larger firewood trees.
The application also says that no streams or rivers will be affected by the project, since no lift towers will be placed in any stream banks.
The Mountain Triple had five towers erected within wetland buffers, but the new one removes four of those towers by helicopter and replaces one. The resort said heavy mats will be placed on the adjacent wetland to protect it from the machinery used to do the work.
The resort said there will be “no change to any highway access resulting from this project.”
However, Alan Kovaks testified — using Stowe Reporter articles about the gnarly traffic jams the resort experienced last winter — that the resort’s decision to charge for weekend parking next season “represents yet additional evidence that a hearing in this matter is required to specifically assess the validity of those claims and generally to determine whether the District 5 Environmental Commission should grant the requested permit but subject to conditions or requirements related to traffic.”
According to the myriad documents related to the new lift on the Natural Resources Board website, the resort had initially explored the idea of replacing the triple with a “high speed detachable six person lift within the existing lift corridor” as early as 2016, a year before Vail took over operations of the resort.
