Roads were ground down to the scarified pavement and sidewalks built up as roadwork in Stowe continues, day and night.
Now that the South Main Street water main project is done and a good chunk of the grinding is complete, paving will start on South Main Street and Mountain Road next week. There will be no work done tomorrow, Friday, which will keep things clear for the long Independence Day Weekend.
South Main Street will still be closed during the day for the next two weeks, with detours from Moscow Road to Mountain Road and Thomas Lane to Main Street. Now that the properties are hooked up to the new water line, sidewalk curbs will be installed and paved.
Mountain Road work also continues. Now that the new sidewalk curb is in place, crews will build the walkways during the next two weeks. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the day.
The state is still preparing Stowe’s sections of Route 100 and Route 108 for paving. Grinding, widening and restructuring will be done to various portions over the weeks of July 6 and July 13. This work will happen at night between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.