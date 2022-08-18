In June, 93-year-old Don Rowe learned he had only until the end of August to leave his ground-floor apartment at River’s Edge condominiums.
Rowe has been a longtime fixture in Stowe, having owned the Inside Out Gallery, formerly the Sleeper House Gallery, for nearly two decades.
Though a nonagenarian, Rowe is still in relatively good health and required no assistance to live on his own, according to his close friend Brad Highberger. The apartment off Mountain Road kept him in Stowe in a walkable area on the ground floor of the building and offered an ideal living situation.
That is, until his landlord decided that it would be more cost-effective to turn the apartment into a short-term rental.
Highberger scrambled to help his friend find a new place to live, but there was nothing suitable or affordable in Stowe, Morristown or the surrounding area. In the end, there was little choice but for Rowe to move into Highberger’s Hardwick home.
“It’s a big change for me. It’s a big change for him, because the apartment he was in was perfect,” Highberger said.
Though it had worked well for Rowe, the arrangement no longer made sense to his landlord, Jose Saavedra. Primarily based in Puerto Rico, Saavedra owns at least 17 units in Stowe, including several units at River’s Edge, and a mix of both long-term and short-term rental housing, along with his own vacation home.
According to Rich Drill, a realtor with Red Barn Realty who manages Saavedra’s properties, Saavedra was not simply cashing in on the higher profits and lower maintenance that makes renting properties as short-term rentals a more appealing proposition for landlords than the commitment and possible complications that come with renting them out for months or years at a time.
Saavedra is a “numbers guy,” according to Drill, and decided the cost of maintaining Rowe’s unit, which include complicating costs like homeowners’ association fees, was not offset enough by what he was making from the rent.
Drill pointed to Saavedra’s willingness to rent long-term, saying he operates more long-term rentals than short-term rentals, but that this was an instance where his client had to make a difficult business decision about one property rather than an example of him jumping on the short-term rental trend to make an easy buck.
“When you own investment property, the numbers have to make sense,” Drill said, even if it means putting an admittedly excellent and elderly tenant out on the street.
Rowe isn’t the only person put in a tough position by Stowe’s increasingly expensive and tight housing market, nor is Saavedra the only property owner to convert what was formerly long-term housing into a short-term rental.
As a resort town, vacation homes and short-term rentals of variable shapes, sizes and price ranges have long been part of Stowe, coexisting alongside and serving a different set of needs than the town’s traditional hotels. And to varying degrees, it’s happening in every town in Lamoille County, though not as dramatically as in Stowe.
With the rise of online rental platforms like Airbnb, however, it’s become easier — and more lucrative — than ever to forgo the complications of managing tenants in favor of short-term rentals.
According to data compiled by the Stowe Area Association, the town is home to 1,082 short-term rentals. Comparing that number to the 4,123 residential units in the town, according to the 2020 census, reveals that a quarter of all residential units in Stowe are involved in the short-term rental market.
While seasonal and second homeowners have traditionally rented their homes for vacationers while they’re away, such practices are more common than ever.
Over 70 percent of Stowe’s 1,527 seasonally occupied homes, which in turn make up over a third of Stowe’s total residential housing stock, is involved in the short-term rental market.
The effects of that burgeoning market are starting to be felt by its neighbors.
There are 136 short-term rentals in Morristown, according to short-term rental market analysis company AirDNA, accounting for 5 percent of the 2,662 residential units in the town.
There were 98 short-term rentals in Morristown in 2019.
While Morristown only has 188 seasonally occupied homes, 72 percent of them are involved in the short-term rental market.
The underlying causes of the housing crisis in Lamoille County and Vermont are complex and there are more obvious forces at work — a low housing stock, a lack of truly affordable housing and wage stagnation, to name a few.
Many of the seasonally occupied homes that make up the short-term rental market are luxury homes, but some condominiums and other units that were once long-term have been converted to short-term rentals for ease of management and profitability.
Particularly in Stowe, Lamoille Housing Partnership director Jim Lovinsky doesn’t see the historically entrenched short-term rental market as being a main driver of housing inaccessibility but did acknowledge hearing more stories about older residents like Rowe being forced from their homes and wage workers being left without housing.
“Short term rentals have always been available. Whether there’s more of them because of Airbnb, that may be, but I’m not sure how much of an impact that’s having right now, whether it’s more than it was or not,” he said. “It’s a contributor, for sure.”
Profitable and easier
When asked why he prefers short-term rentals to the long-term market, Newton Wells — a Morristown resident who owns three rental properties, including the historic yellow house on Main Street he renovated in 2018 — doesn’t hesitate.
“A: It’s more profitable. B: It’s much less hassle than dealing with a long-term tenant,” he said. “Once you go through trying to evict somebody one time, you decide that it’s not worth it.”
From his perspective as a property owner, being a full-time landlord and housing provider is simply not as appealing as the easy profit and low maintenance of being an Airbnb host.
As a relatively small-time landowner, Wells sees himself at a disadvantage in comparison to large scale and corporate landlords when it comes to the complications of long-term housing.
He believes that it’s much more difficult to handle evictions — particularly in Vermont, where he sees the law as more beneficial to tenants than landlords — when it’s more of a blow to your bottom line to risk a unit getting tied up for months in the process.
Despite this stance, he sees how the growth of the short-term rental market must bear some responsibility for the lack of long-term housing accessibility in Stowe.
“I’m sure that the short-term rental does have some impact on that. How much? I don’t know,” he said. “I know that we’ve seen, in the last two years, people buying their pandemic house, and whenever they’re not in it, which is most of the time now that the pandemic has eased, they’re renting it short term. There’s a lot more inventory on the Airbnb market than there was pre-pandemic.”
Anecdotally, within sight distance of the Stowe’ Reporter’s School Street office, nearly a dozen formally long-term rentals have been converted or are in the process of being converted into short-term rentals or condominiums.
On the rise
But short-term rentals in Stowe have been on the rise since before the pandemic prompted a new wave of second homeowners, said Alison Karosas, owner of property management company Stowe Country Homes.
“From our perspective, the ascent started long before that as more and more people realized they could live-work-play anywhere,” Karosas said in an email. “Bleisure was the term — mixing business and leisure. Given that choice, we’ve seen more reservations and longer lengths of stay as trend for a while — one we think will continue unabated in our new reality.”
Stowe Country Homes is a legacy option for those renting out their homes and, as Karosas sees it, her agency is a lynchpin that ensures sustainability between the broader community and second homeowners. In her eyes, these homeowners provide important support to the hospitality industry and municipal funding in the form of the local-option taxes.
As short-term rentals are big business in Stowe, so is property management. Vacasa, an Oregon-based company, has only been in Vermont for a decade but manages over 100 properties in town.
Neither company sees the short-term rental market as having reached a saturation point in Stowe, nor does it show any signs of slowing down.
“The short-term rental market will always run in parallel to the real estate market. In looking at the local realtors’ forecasts for 2023, the trajectory is upward,” Karosas said. “It’s a good indicator of what we can expect as well. Rental rates have corrected in sync with the real estate market, however Stowe will always be a desirable place to travel to whether for vacation or to own a second home. Net-net, there is room for growth.”
Hotels adapt
The current relationship between short-term rentals and traditional lodging is one of ebbs and flows.
In the doldrums of summer, short-term rentals have been trending 8 percent higher than traditional hotel bookings, according to the Stowe Area Association.
Traditional hotels are looking to rebound as Stowe heads into leaf peeper season, with traditional hotel bookings currently 33 percent higher than short-term rentals for October.
As a second-generation hotelier and owner of Sun & Ski Inn, Rachel Vandenberg has seen the changes in short-term rentals from more informal vacation homes of the past to the fully systematized, Airbnb-fueled present.
With a unique set of family friendly businesses that offer bowling and miniature golf, Sun & Ski is positioned in a unique niche that makes it particularly resilient to the threat of short-term rental market growth, but Vandenberg also diversified by getting into the business herself.
Not only does she list the whole inn on Airbnb and own condominiums that she rents out as short-term rentals, Vandenberg also had to make a choice when she moved out of her former home on the Sun & Ski property to turn it into a short-term rental or workforce housing.
Though it would’ve been technically more profitable to do otherwise, she chose workforce housing, splitting the house into six units with plans to build more.
“It helps me to retain staff, so there’s some obviously selfish interests there as well. It’s a win-win situation. It provides staff loyalty, which is really important,” she said.
Employers in Stowe and throughout Vermont are increasingly making the choice to provide housing for employees, with the economics and hassle of long-term housing becoming appealing to them when it provides a direct benefit.
An inability to adequately staff her hotel is what ultimately prompted Kate Laster to convert the Hob Knob Inn into a mix of long-term residential housing while she continues to rent out a few remaining rooms on Airbnb.
Though Vandenberg doesn’t see this benefit because of the size of her operation, operating through the popular short-term rental booking engine takes the commission fees Laster was paying through the large hotel booking websites and puts it on the renter instead, making renting rooms at the Hob Knob more cost-effective.
Laster also noted that, because Airbnb allows hosts to rate guests, visitors by way of Airbnb are overall more respectful than her former hotel guests.
Regulations
Although the Stowe Planning Commission just finished a round of revisions to the town’s zoning policy, looking into short-term rentals could be on the horizon.
Discussions around such properties held prior to the pandemic mostly focused on safety and taxes, but commission chair Mila Lonetto acknowledged that the situation is now very different.
There’s no timeframe for the consideration of specific changes to address short-term rentals, but Lonetto said an ordinance regulating them would almost certainly be part of a broader comprehensive plan to address housing issues in the town.
Burlington, though its municipal situation is vastly different from Stowe’s, has set a recent example in regulating short-term rentals by passing an ordinance that only allows short-term rentals as rooms in a property owner’s primary residence, with few exceptions.
This invalidated 80 percent of the city’s short-term rentals, but those rentals only involved 1 percent of the city’s residential units.
The town of Woodstock is taking a different approach. The town recently announced a pilot program that would offer grants for landlords building or refurbishing structures for workforce housing and subsidizing landlords who offer long-term housing instead of short-term rentals.
The latter is the approach property owners and landlords like Wells and Vandenberg would like to see. Stowe Country Homes, Vacasa and the Vermont Short-term Rental Alliance support modest regulation of short-term rentals for matters of safety, data collection and compliance but the alliance opposes any attempt to regulate property owner’s ability to rent their property.
The Stowe effect
While the short-term rental market in Morristown has seen parallel growth alongside Stowe’s, though to a far lesser degree, it already has a partial limitation to inhibit its further growth in the town.
In Morrisville, short-term rentals must be on owner-occupied property, according to Morristown zoning director Todd Thomas. Outside of the village, there is no such regulation.
For the past four years, Morristown resident Pam Cushman has been renting a cottage on Airbnb. She owns three other properties where she rents to long-term tenants.
The rental covers its own costs while supplementing Cushman and her husband’s income. Though it could potentially be more lucrative to change all their properties into short-term rentals, she doesn’t see it as worth the management responsibility that would come with it and doesn’t want to evict her long-term tenants, whom she has a good relationship with.
Cushman said she would’ve never gotten into short-term rentals if it wasn’t for the ease and flexibility of Airbnb. Renting the cottage near their homestead keeps it an available option if she and her husband want to downsize after they retire.
While she’s aware there’s a long-term rental and affordable housing crisis in Morristown, the question of regulating short-term rentals in the town or how it affects broader housing accessibility are tough to answer.
Though the option to cash in more broadly on the desirability of Vermont as a vacation destination is always there, she chooses to continue to provide long-term housing.
“We have a couple of unique properties that would be appealing to people looking on Airbnb. They would be like, ‘Oh, that looks like a really cool place to stay,’ because there’s a unique factor to it,” Cushman said. “But we have had very good luck with our tenants, so we’re not in a position where we need to do it.”
