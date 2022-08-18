Short-term rentals

As a resort town, vacation homes and short-term rentals of variable shapes, sizes and price ranges have long been part of Stowe, coexisting alongside and serving a different set of needs than the town’s traditional hotels.

 Photo by Greg Popa

In June, 93-year-old Don Rowe learned he had only until the end of August to leave his ground-floor apartment at River’s Edge condominiums.

Short-term rentals

Newton Wells rents out the yellow house on Main Street in Stowe as a short-term rental.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.