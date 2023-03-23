In 2018, part-time resident Michael Krancer successfully sued two Massachusetts-based Stowe landlords to sell him their property.
Krancer, a Pennsylvania lawyer and former secretary for the state’s Department of Environmental Protection, exploited Stowe’s noise ordinance regulations against absentee short-term rental landlords Scott and Anne McReady from using platforms like Airbnb to bring hordes of music-blasting partiers to their Bull Moose Ridge neighborhood in Sterling Valley.
After Krancer threatened to involve them in lengthy legal proceedings with an extensive discovery process, the McReadys offered to settle by putting the house on the market. Not content with a deal that would allow the couple to continue renting the house, Krancer bought the house from them instead for $900,000.
For a joint hearing with the Senate Committee on Economic Development, Housing and General Affairs Committee and the House Committee on General and Housing held in February, Krancer submitted testimony that included a 11-page letter detailing the negative community effects of short-term rentals from his perspective, and another 26 pages of documents that included multiple studies, his own court case and the Burlington Free-Press article that first documented his story.
At the end of his testimony, Krancer called on legislators to legally restrict short-term rentals to owner-occupied dwellings only.
Included within the testimony is also a clue to the pervasiveness of short-term rentals in Stowe. In a letter sent to Krancer at his Pennsylvania home that only addresses him as “Stowe landowner,” Josh Salvo, a Stowe property owner, asked Krancer to partner with him to develop 4-acre to 10-acre parcels of land with the goal of “building luxury short-term rentals that generate passive monthly cash flow.”
But not everyone has the resources to push back on their new revolving door of temporary neighbors that Krancer did. When the owners of the unit next to the condominium of Charlotte Tims, a mother and retail worker in Stowe, started getting rented out constantly, she was subjected to a stream of unfamiliar, sometimes hard-partying visitors.
Visitors jammed up the development’s parking lot, used the residents-only pool and blasted loud music at all hours. After advocating for herself, the neighborhood homeowner’s association has brought in a mediator to work toward a resolution of the situation.
“It’s one of the reasons I moved here, for privacy and just for a smaller community, and just not to deal with (raucous neighbors),” Tims said.
According to new data from short-term rental market analysis company AirDNA, the 2022-2023 ski season following this report has only seen the number of short-term rentals — and the demand for them — grow.
January alone saw a year-over-year increase of 16 percent in the number of short-term rentals in Stowe. In February, the short-term rental occupancy rate sat at 74 percent, the strongest occupancy rate recorded by the company’s proprietary algorithm since August 2020. Over 14,700 separate nights were booked by visitors to Stowe across all available short-term rentals last month, the highest number since January 2021.
Local organizations are also trying to gather data that might better reveal how to address the issue. From November 2022 through January 2023, the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant-funded offshoot of United Way, conducted a survey regarding “information and beliefs” on the growth of short-term rentals.
Of 573 respondents, 273 were Stowe residents — 228 full-time and 45 part-time residents — and 34 were owners of short-term rental properties.
The results of the limited survey captured contradictory opinions among the section of Stowe residents polled.
While 148 Stowe residents said affordable housing was their main concern, only four said too many short-term rentals was their biggest housing concern, even while 172 Stowe survey respondents said they consider short-term rental properties as a driving force behind the current housing shortage.
A plurality of Stowe respondents favored some kind of short-term rental ordinance, but they were almost evenly split over whether zoning law should regulate such properties.
Although only a small sliver of Stowe’s 4,000 plus residents participated in the unscientific survey, Emily Rosenbaum, who led the effort, believes the sample size is large enough to show the community is engaged with the topic, and that it reveals some of the prevailing attitudes about housing in Lamoille County.
“The survey was a really good first step to show us that some of our communities are ready to ask the question of what the next steps are,” Rosenbaum said.
Community outreach
The upcoming March 27 Stowe Selectboard meeting will primarily revolve around a housing discussion.
There Rosenbaum plans to present the results of the working communities survey and call for more community engagement with the question of short-term rentals.
Mila Lonetto, chair of the Stowe Planning Commission, said the commission in February discussed a letter it received from Krancer like the one he submitted to the Legislature, but disagreed with his conclusions, deciding instead to incentivize and promote long-term housing rather than take an anti-short-term rental stance.
Lonetto reiterated that villainizing short-term rentals is “unlikely to be productive,” and said more would be coming from the commission on the subject, but ongoing zoning bylaw revisions to support a greater diversity of housing options is currently requiring its full attention.
Instead, Lonetto will attend the selectboard meeting as a member of the community working housing group and Stowe resident, not as planning commission chair.
The working group formed last spring to study local housing issues and has developed “a framework for thinking about the challenge and moving forward” which it plans to reveal at next Monday’s meeting.
“We recognize we cannot build our way out of our housing crisis, nor are we going to regulate or deregulate our way out of our housing crisis,” Lonetto said. “We are hoping to have an open dialogue with our elected leaders and share information regarding what we’ve learned and how we can work together to improve housing options in Stowe.”
