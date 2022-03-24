The lawyer representing Stowe’s former fire chief initially asked for nine times as much money as he eventually received when he settled with the town last month, according to records released this week.
Kyle Walker, who was fired in December following a year of pressure on the town from people who say he sexually assaulted a woman when he was a police officer with the town, was paid $100,000 and allowed to say he resigned, as part of a Feb. 22 settlement between he and the town.
According to correspondence between his lawyer and the town, though, the original demand was for $900,000.
In a Jan. 11 letter to the town, lawyer Lisa Shelkrot argued that, if it were not for the town’s “improper action” in firing Walker, he could have expected to earn “easily $1.8 million” over the course of his career in Stowe.
Shelkrot said Walker would either accept a lump sum payment of $900,000 or accept re-employment with the town as fire chief.
Shelkrot argued that the only misconduct established against Walker “was his having an intimate relationship with a constituent” about a decade ago.
“Nevertheless, some members of the community persist in alleging that he committed an assault and have demanded retribution from the town on that basis,” Shelkrot wrote.
‘Against the big guns’
The settlement documents released by the town — initially requested by and reported on by VTDigger last week — also show just how much of that $100,000 the town is on the hook for: roughly $15,000.
The town’s insurance deductible is $2,500. The remaining $12,500 is for back wages between the date Safford fired Walker, Dec. 16, and the date Walker and the town began mediation, Feb. 7.
Selectboard member Lisa Hagerty, in a Feb. 22 text message to board chair Billy Adams, said she was impressed at the ultimate settlement, especially going “up against the big guns,” saying she and her husband’s “over under” prediction was between $500,000 and $1 million.
Hagerty also said she hadn’t seen the summary Safford provided the board in preparation for its executive session — a summary Safford provided to the newspaper — and suggested the town be more careful with such sensitive documents, lest they eventually get out into the public.
“We may want to make some suggestions in the future that something as sensitive as that — a settlement where we could lose the open and shut aspect of this if the terms were mishandled — should never be distributed except in the confines of the room,” she texted. “And then all paper gets shredded.”
Destroyed career
The documents released to the Stowe Reporter also include a Jan. 31 letter from family member Mark Walker, who decried “one person’s passion to destroy another person’s career, lifelong dream, and Family history.” He also enumerated some of Walker’s contributions to the town’s public safety.
“You have dragged the family name through the mud long enough!” he wrote. “Well over 100 years of training, learning, leading, and volunteering to protect the town of Stowe has gone down the drain!”
He said the fire department and town has “lost some valuable people,” and listed eight people with the last name of Walker, including himself and Kyle, all of whom he claimed had at one time been members of the Stowe fire department.
According to Safford, Shane, Kyle and Mark Walker all resigned in December.
A fourth firefighter, Steve Demeritt, also resigned in December, Safford said.
‘Quest for a do-over’
Walker was accused by Rachel Fisher of sexually abusing and stalking her over a period of years. Fisher reported the alleged abuse to Vermont State Police in January 2021, but the Washington County state’s attorney declined to press formal charges, saying the statute of limitations had run out on some of the charges, and he felt there was not enough evidence to successfully prosecute a charge of sexual assault.
Safford fired Walker from his position as a police officer shortly after the criminal case against him wrapped up, after Walker admitted to having sex while on duty as a cop. He qualified the sexual encounters as consensual, something Fisher and her allies vehemently denied, as they continued over the next several months pressuring the town to let Walker go.
Shelkrot, in her Jan. 11 letter, said it was “perfectly clear that a few members of the community,” including some selectboard members, felt Walker had not been adequately disciplined when he was fired as a cop.
“Thus began the Town’s quest for a do-over‚ an effort to impose a harsher punishment than Safford had meted out,” Shelkrot wrote.
Safford’s stated reason for firing Walker as fire chief was Walker’s failure to regain the public trust, something Shelkrot called a “mythical standard.”
Updated March 24 to correct the amount of money the town was on the hook for. The original version of this report listed the amount the insurance company will pick up.
