Ann Cummings wrote the following about the Washington Senate district and the upcoming elections:
I’m Ann Cummings and since 1998 I have represented Washington County in the Vermont Senate. This year Stowe was added to the Washington Senate district. That means that in November you will be voting for three senators to represent you in the Statehouse. Andrew Perchlik and I are the incumbents, and Sen. Anthony Pollina is retiring.
Prior to being elected to the Senate, I served as the mayor of Montpelier for six years. Before that I was a member of the city council, the planning commission, the regional planning commission and on the boards of directors of Central Vermont Community Action Council (now Capstone) and Parents Anonymous (now Prevent Child Abuse Vermont). I hold a bachelor’s degree in history and sociology and a master’s degree in administration. I have chaired the Senate Committee on Finance for over a decade along with serving on the judiciary, economic development, health and welfare and education committees.
The finance committee has a broad range of responsibilities. It regulates taxes, insurance, banking, securities and utilities. This past session we were instrumental in investing over $30 million into broadband expansion, instituting the largest child tax credit in Vermont’s history, increasing the tax exemption for Social Security and civil service and military pensions, significantly reducing property tax rates, funding universal school meals, setting aside money for PCB remediation in our schools and rewriting the corporate tax code to the benefit of Vermont companies.
I am a problem solver. I like bringing diverse groups of people together and working to find common ground. That’s how democracy is supposed to work. Everyone is heard, no one wins all the time, and we make progress toward a common goal.
We are facing challenging times. We must stop climate change, protect children in our schools, control the cost of health care, eliminate bias, create good jobs and provide the services citizens expect. At the same time, we must live within our means and ensure that we are an affordable place to live for working people.
I look forward to learning more about Stowe and the issues that concern you. If you have any questions or would just like to chat, contact me at senatoranncummings@gmail.com.
