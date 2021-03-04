A Stowe teenager’s essay about ways to strengthen America’s democratic institutions was named one of the best in Vermont by Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Simon Rosenbaum, an 11th grader at Vermont Commons School in South Burlington, wrote that he was “afraid because the America I love and believe in felt like it was on the brink of collapse.” He then proposed ways to turn that around, primarily by diminishing the unitary executive authority” of the executive branch of government.
Sanders, a presidential candidate on 2016 and 2020, has put on his annual State of the Union essay contest for 11 years. This year’s essayists were asked to describe pressing issues they would prioritize as president.
Rosenbaum placed third in the contest. The top prize went to William Taggard of Brattleboro Union High School, who wrote about changing the presidential election process. Second place went to Emilia De Jounge of Burr and Burton Academy, who wrote about gun violence.
Rosenbaum’s essay was one of 319 submitted by students from 42 different Vermont high schools. Sanders will enter the finalists’ essays into the Congressional Record — the official archives of the U.S. Congress.
“During a year that has been immensely challenging for teachers, students, and families, I could not be more proud that students from all across Vermont took the time to participate in this year’s essay contest,” said Sanders, an independent and member of the Senate Education Committee, in a written statement. “The subjects these young people wrote about are not the stuff of history books, they are issues they are living through themselves, including an unprecedented health and economic crisis, a renewed fight for racial justice, and threats to our democracy.”
Rosenbaum’s essay
This past year terrified me. It was not just the carnage and isolation of the pandemic. I wasn't afraid of war in Iran. I was afraid because a United States senator said it was OK to assault peaceful protestors in front of the White House for a photo op and negate the constitutional right to assembly.
I was afraid because the president of the United States is fighting to subvert the cornerstone of our democracy: our election process. I was afraid because the America I love and believe in felt like it was on the brink of collapse. The most pressing issue that we as Americans face today is the preservation of our democracy.
Before and after the November election, people on all sides of the political spectrum have carried on about policy and rhetoric, conspiracy theories and misinformation. No one seems to understand the gravity of the situation. What makes America special is our belief in a functioning democracy and an uncompromising defense of our constitutional rights.
My ancestors came to America to grant that to me. Our predecessors built that for all of us. The one inheritance bestowed upon every American is the dignity of being American.
This year, our democracy was pushed to the brink, our rights were subverted, and the dignity of America was cast aside. To me, this felt like the end. Of course, it was not the end. We Americans kept fighting for a more equitable, democratic union and it looks like our democracy will survive.
My concern is for next time. What happens if next time, the system is assaulted by a savvy politician, someone who understands the systems they hope to destroy? This year, we saw that people in positions of power would do anything to keep it. To preserve the union and our nation, we must eliminate the possibility for a president to wield unitary executive authority. Diminishing the power of the executive branch will mitigate the damage that an unfit executive could cause. We must also depoliticize judicial appointments, and instate a nonpartisan federal oversight commission independent of the executive branch to ensure that political leaders are working for the people.
Additionally, we must rebuild our demoralized, undervalued federal public service. These patriotic, nonpartisan public servants have been caught in the crosshairs of this attempted coup, and we must put them first as we rebuild from this sabotage of the framework of our country. They are the ones who put their careers and in some cases their lives on the line to save America.
Now we must repay that priceless debt. Increasing protections for whistleblowers, creating a federal public service academy similar to our military academies, and simply paying public servants more for the invaluable work they do will make great strides in strengthening the system against assault next time.
This past year, the great American experiment almost came to an end. The most pressing issue we face now is how do we make sure this never happens again?
