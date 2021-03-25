Banners flying above Stowe’s Main Street can display messages or promote special events, but only the town government can use the between-the-poles real estate as a message board, the selectboard decided.
The board on Monday night adopted a policy limiting the rotating cavalcade of canvas banners to community-wide events and governmental speech.
The issue came up for the town in December, when a banner created by the Racial Equity Alliance of Lamoille (REAL) was granted permission by the town to fly a Black Lives Matter flag temporarily above Mountain Road near the intersection with Main Street.
The banner said Black Lives Matter on one side, and shared a message on the other side: “Building a safe community of inclusion, equity, justice, dignity and respect. All are welcome with kindness and belonging.”
Banners there and over South Main Street have typically showcased Independence Day celebrations, art exhibits, car shows, concerts and fairs. But, since there has been a dearth of such events during the pandemic, the selectboard allowed the Black Lives Matter banner, with the caveat that the town ought to clarify its policy.
This newspaper received letters to the editor opposing and supporting the town’s decision, and the town administration sought a lawyer’s opinion.
Stowe’s legal counsel Joseph McLean advised March 3 that the town should “be very cautious” about allowing non-special events banners and evaluating them on a case-by-case, ad hoc basis.
McLean said the space above Mountain Road and South Main Street is “a non-public forum — it is public property because the town owns the utility poles to which the banners are attached, but those spaces have never been devoted as places of assembly or debate, like a public street or park.
Thus, McLean said, municipalities can control access to that forum based on the subject matter as long as the distinctions are “reasonable” and what he called “viewpoint neutral.” McLean said the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that government speech is different than free speech, because if people object, they can elect new leaders.
“The government’s own speech, as opposed to private speech, is outside the purview of the First Amendment,” McLean said.
Approval of the policy change Monday continues to delegate decision-making about special event banners to town administration, but reserves governmental speech banners to the selectboard — like the banner urging people to wear masks during the pandemic.
Other business
In other business Monday:
• The selectboard awarded a construction contract to replace a culvert/bridge on Stagecoach Road to A.L. St. Onge Construction, from Montgomery. The town received four bids for the project and St. Onge’s was the lowest, at $1,136,695.
Even so, the bid was 27 percent higher than the engineer’s estimate from last year, largely because of the pandemic. According to Safford, construction materials — especially steel and pre-stressed concrete — has been “rapidly escalating” in cost. The town’s match for the grant-driven project thereby increased from $240,000 to $400,000.
