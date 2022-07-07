Neil Van Dyke did an interesting thing the other day. He turned his phone off.
After 43 years as a part of Vermont’s search and rescue scene, Van Dyke has retired at the forefront of that scene — essentially creating the position of statewide search and rescue coordinator.
Van Dyke has participated in countless missions for Stowe Mountain Rescue, which he helped found in 1980, after cutting his teeth with Stowe Fire Department and EMS. His experience there made him a natural fit for the statewide coordinator position — indeed, he had been clamoring for such a position to be created.
He took the job in December 2013, just before ski season got going.
“The position was very general in nature, but I was really given a blank slate,” Van Dyke said this week. “That was a challenge and, for me, a great source of satisfaction.”
The position remains in the family, so to speak. Drew Clymer, a fellow Stowe Mountain Rescue crew member, took over last week.
Clymer said while he has search experience, his background is more of a technical one. His familiarity with the area also helps. Also? He had a heck of a teacher.
“I’m just following in his boot tracks,” Clymer said. “Neil blazed them.”
Van Dyke had a place at the table during the application and interview process, but he says he didn’t get to simply pick his successor. Stowe Mountain Rescue has a leg up simply because of the sheer volume of calls it receives. Last summer saw the outfit’s busiest three-month span, with nearly 30 forays into the forests.
“Stowe has always been one of the busier search and rescue organizations in the state, so it’s a pool of people who’ve had a lot of experience,” Van Dyke said.
Clymer said it’s a case of learning it by doing it.
“You really can’t develop the situational awareness that you need on a call without going on calls,” he said. “You can’t read about that in a book.”
There was still a learning curve for Van Dyke and one Clymer will have to navigate, too: getting to know the rest of the state outside the northern Green Mountains. Van Dyke said one of his priorities as statewide coordinator was getting to know the southern part of Vermont especially the areas surrounding the popular Long Trail.
“I literally had a multi-year project of starting at the Massachusetts border and going to the Canadian border and identifying every goat path, VAST trail and shortcut through the woods to the Long Trail,” he said.
On the outside, Van Dyke cuts an unassuming figure. He’s soft-spoken, articulate, calm, a little bit bookish. Clymer and others admiringly refer to him as Mr. Rogers.
But everyone who knows him also talks about the bad ass underneath that Rogerian exterior — someone who’s seen some gnarly things in some gnarly backcountry places.
“He’s one of those who has forgotten more than any of us will ever know,” Clymer said. “You almost have to pry things out of him.”
Clymer said calmness under fire is arguably the most important trait for backcountry rescuers, and that’s something Van Dyke has and has instilled in the mountain rescue crew. It’s important to be calm because the person needing rescuing or the person watching a loved one in peril certainly is not.
“They just called 911 and this could potentially be the worst day of their lives, and when you show up, you have to be aware of how they read you,” he said. “If you can do it with grace and calm, that is the epitome of professionalism.”
Van Dyke said for all the adventure, 40-plus years in search and rescue is a “mixed bag.” For every success in getting someone out of a bad situation, the adrenaline rush and comradery among rescuers, there’s also plenty of tragedy.
“Not all missions turn out with a positive outcome,” Van Dyke said. “There have been some bad ones, and those stick with you.”
Van Dyke and his wife Carol are ready for retirement — the couple owned and operated the Golden Eagle Resort on Mountain Road until shortly after Neil took the statewide coordinator job — and they are wont to go on adventures. They have a long hiking trip in the Italian Dolomites planned later this summer, and then they are going to take a cross-country trip out West and visit all the national parks they haven’t been able to get to because Neil was busy finding people in the Vermont wilderness.
“This is a guy who, for the first time in his adult life yesterday, turned his phone off,” Clymer said. “Think about that. Think about spending the majority of your life prepared to go help others. All the time. It’s kind of exhausting.”
The tools of the trade may have changed — with rescuers able to ping a lost person’s smartphone, and off-road vehicles getting lighter and more mobile — but it all still comes down to experience and getting out in the woods time after time.
Which is why Van Dyke always had a change of clothes at the ready, and now, so does Clymer,
“There’s going to be a backpack in my car. A briefcase and a backpack,” Clymer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.