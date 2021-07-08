Police looking for a mountain bike stolen while its owner was enjoying a quick post-ride swim were able to find the bike the next day, as well as two others in the process.
All told, almost $15,000 worth of carbon steel, rubber and top-end componentry were recovered in one fell swoop last week.
“It’s a great story,” Stowe Police Department detective Fred Whitcomb said. “The mountain biking community is thriving and it’s powerful.”
According to police, last Monday, June 28, around 8:40 p.m., a mountain bike was reported stolen from the popular Fosters swimming hole on Notchbrook Road. The swimming area is just off the side of the road.
The bike's owner said on social media the next day they had only been swimming for about 10 minutes and the bike was gone.
The person's father said in a phone call this week that his child sprang into action in reporting it, and was “very methodical in their approach.”
“It was quite the little adventure,” he said.
Whitcomb said the owner of the stolen bike managed to spot two “people of interest,” who just happened to be staying right around the corner from where the bike was stolen, at the Stowe Forks apartments.
Another coincidence: the duo — Lauren Frank, 28, of Johnson, and Bradley Mahoney, 27, of Burlington, who have been cited into court for the thefts — had an adjoining storage unit open when police came to question them the next day. In that storage unit were two high-end mountain bikes, a pair of Giant Trance Advanced models.
But, Whitcomb said, the storage unit not include the bike that had been reported stolen, a 2020 Scott Genius 910.
Whitcomb said the woman who leases the dwelling gave police permission to check out the area.
“We seized the opportunity to put ourselves in the area where we were able to have access to the storage units,” he said.
Whitcomb said Frank and Mahoney told police at the scene the bikes in the storage unit belonged to their friends, but he didn’t believe them.
As police investigated further, they discovered Frank and Mahoney had loaded the stolen bike into a U-Haul trailer headed to Morrisville, where police intercepted them and the bike as they were trying to check into the Sunset Motor Lodge, according to Whitcomb.
In yet another fortunate confluence of events, Stowe police received another call that two mountain bikes had been stolen. And that’s where, also at the Sunset parking lot, the two Giant bikes were found in the back of a pickup.
Whitcomb said although Frank and Mahoney have been cited to appear in court, it isn’t clear what exactly they will be charged with. For one, there are technically two incidents of theft, and the bikes are all quite pricey — the Genius is worth about $5,000, and the two Giants are worth, respectively, $6,000 and $3,200.
Whitcomb said Frank might also be charged with disorderly conduct, based on “her actions throughout the encounter,” and Mahoney might be charged with unlawful mischief because he allegedly removed a sticker from the Genius and scratched its frame.
All of this happened in the span of less than 24 hours from when the bike was reported stolen to all three bikes being recovered. Whitcomb credits the mountain biking community for quickly getting the word out on social media and through flyers placed around town.
Whitcomb said there hasn’t been as much of a rash of stolen bikes as Morristown has seen — for while in June, there was at least one a week — but it drives home the high demand and consequently low supply of bikes due to the pandemic.
He said owners should keep their bikes’ serial numbers handy and always lock them up.
“Always keep track of where your property is, even when you’re leaving it for a few short minutes,” he said. “Because they are very, very valuable and people are looking for them.”
