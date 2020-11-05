Rep. Heidi Scheuermann will remain Stowe’s voice in Montpelier for another two years.
The contest for Stowe’s single House seat was seen as one of the most up-for-grabs in the state, especially with the incumbent barely eking out a win in 2018, as the so-called dramatic “blue wave” crashed through Vermont.
Scheuermann, a Republican, beat her Democratic opponent, Jo Sabel Courtney, 1,925 to 1,403.
“I’m thrilled,” she said. “I’m thrilled to receive the support from the community of Stowe again and to be able to serve the families and businesses here.”
That 521-vote victory is six times the margin she had in 2018, when she beat Marina Meerburg by 87 votes. This year, Meerburg helped run Courtney’s campaign.
Scheuermann was first elected to the House in 2006.
She said she knew the 2020 elections could be a tough race for Republicans, just as 2018 was. She credits Gov. Phil Scott, a Republican who ran away with the election this year, for supporting her campaign. She likens her style to his, in being able to represent across party lines.
“I’ve always gone into every session believing I’m representing everybody in Stowe, regardless of whether they are Republicans or Democrats,” she said. “There are issues many of us might disagree on, but we do so respectfully, and that’s what I’ve been about through my career and that’s what I’ll continue to do.”
Courtney, reached last night, said she and Scheuermann took the high road in an election year that was marked by hostility and division at the national level, and her “gratitude levels are off the charts” for those who supported her and helped with her campaign. She thinks the coronavirus pandemic made traditional campaigning difficult, without being able to knock on doors and introduce herself to voters.
She said she and other Democrats will hold Scheuermann to her word, and said she hopes the incumbent will listen to all voters.
“A lot of things need to be addressed, and I think we’ll be watching,” she said.
