She’s looking pretty good for 50.
The Rusty Nail Stage at Tres Amigos will celebrate a half-century of live music with a series of shows, starting tonight.
In one form or another — and in multiple forms across various locations — the Rusty Nail has been a mainstay for skiers and year-round residents who have enjoyed some of the finest live music available in the state, with acts ranging from rock ’n’ roll legend Bo Diddley to flash-in-the-pan rapper Vanilla Ice.
“We’re pretty excited to be part of something that has this kind of history in Stowe,” said Mark Frier, who co-owns the Nail on Mountain Road with Chad Fry.
The original Rusty Nail was built in an old horse barn near what is now Gale Farm Center in 1969 by Stowe’s Gar Anderson and was a popular hangout for rockers and ski bums.
At the time there were only two live music venues in Stowe — Sister Kate’s and the Baggy Knees.
“I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great if we had a nightclub in town that had a different band every week?’” Anderson said in a 2014 interview with the Stowe Reporter.
He networked with other Vermont nightclub owners to hire bands that would rotate from club to club, and the Nail became known as the place to listen to up-and-coming rock bands.
At the time, Anderson worked for the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol and he gave discounts to Mount Mansfield employees who would then recommend the Nail to tourists.
“It really helped build the business,” Anderson said.
Over the years, the nightclub has drawn a wide swath of celebrities, from tennis legends Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi to Rolling Stones front man Mick Jagger and actress Julia Roberts.
The nightclub changed hands several times in the ’70s and was purchased in 1985 by Bobby Roberts, who owned it until 2003.
“At one point they tried to turn it into a disco, which lasted about as long as disco did,” recalled Roberts, who was working at the Baggy Knees before buying the Nail.
“Back in the day, it was more like the wild west,” Roberts said. “Fun was fun, and people were looking for big shows and good times.”
During his tenure as owner, Roberts faced a devastating fire in 1994, but he rebuilt and reopened in 1996. In 2017, Frier and Fry bought the nightclub and shuttered it for several months for extensive renovations. When it re-opened, it was under the name Tres Amigos, with a smaller performance space known as the Rusty Nail Stage.
“I think, just with the market, things have changed a little over the years. The party in Stowe has become a bit more mature in the years,” Frier said. “We wanted to preserve the live-music scene. We wanted to focus on the sound of the room and respect live music as much as we could. It’s really important for us to make the music sound as good as possible.”
Without a doubt, the sound is much better than it was.
“I am very grateful that it has been reimagined, in a new better-sounding configuration, and shows are still going on there,” said Seth Yacovone, whose band Dead Sessions will perform there Friday night. “I’ve only been a part of the last 25 years of Nail history, but it has always been a great spot for live music and social gathering, from the Bobby Roberts days up to the current day.”
Martin Kyle Thompson — also known as DJ Fatty Bumballattie — used to perform there in the ’90s with the Dave Grippo Funk Band and his own band, Belizbeha. He will kick off the celebration with a set of music tonight, and — in a nod to the “wild west” roots of the Nail — a mechanical bull.
“It’ll be my first gig with a mechanical bull,” Thompson said, laughing, while expressing his love for the venue, both past and present.
“I really appreciate that people come there who are respectful of music,” Thompson said. “A lot of venues you go to around the state or around the country, people are there to meet up with their friends and have drinks, but people who come there come to listen to live music. As far as the new space, I really like it a lot better. I think the sound is a lot better and I think they’re doing a great job getting bands.”
The three-night celebration will close out with a performance by Jamie Lee Thurston, a Waterbury Center native who is now enjoying a successful career in Nashville as a country singer.
Thurston began singing at the Nail at a young age with various bands led by his father, Jimmy “T” Thurston.
“My dad used to play there,” Thurston recalled. “I’m not sure how old I was when I started singing there, maybe 6 or 7.”
One thing he is certain of is where he spent his 18th birthday.
“I turned 18 there,” he recalled, singing with his father’s band Boogy Beast. “Over the years, a lot of tequila shots went through my hands there.”
Admission on Thursday is free; admission Friday is $6 in advance or $10 at the door. Saturday night's show is $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
