Despite her famous surname, Rosmarie Trapp was better known to residents of Stowe for her kindness, generosity and devoutness than she ever was for her singing ability.
These were the common themes shared in her remembrance among family — both her blood relatives and the community she was devoted to — at Stowe Community Church and in the wedding field at Trapp Family Lodge on Sunday.
“Everybody loved Rosmarie and they treated her with kindness, love and respect, because she was a shining light and we’re all going to miss her,” said Jean Mudgett, who eulogized her friend at the church.
Trapp, who died in May at 93, came into Mudgett’s life by pure happenstance, as she often did. Throughout her life, though particularly after she stopped driving in 2006, Trapp walked everywhere and was a constant fixture on the Stowe Recreation Path. Mudgett offered to give her a ride home from their Bible study group when it was raining and her offer to give a ride any time she needed one was taken very seriously by Trapp.
This first ride turned into many as Mudgett became responsible for taking Trapp and her cat back and forth to the veterinarian, bringing her along on trips to Costco, garden centers and to get ice cream. In the process, they developed a close friendship despite their opposing personalities.
“I don’t know why we were friends. I am sarcastic and flip, and I’m all rough edges. Rosmarie was sweet and soft and caring. There’s no reason the two of us got together, except I do believe the Lord put us together because there’s no other explanation,” Mudgett said.
Though she developed a particularly close relationship with her, Mudgett was far from the only person touched in some way by Rosmarie’s unique ability to draw people together.
The second youngest child born to Maria von Trapp, whose flight from the Nazis with family patriarch Capt. Georg von Trapp, was immortalized in the musical “The Sound of Music,” Rosmarie Trapp was born in the Aigen district in the city of Salzburg, Austria.
According to Mudgett, Trapp said her mother “didn’t know what to do with her” and her relative rambunctiousness compared to her staid siblings. She joined her family in the globe-spanning concert performances that helped propagate the family’s fame after begging her mother for release from boarding school.
In a letter published in the Stowe Reporter, Trapp said she had even spent a year in a mental hospital due to anger issues, which she said was eventually remedied by her turn to Christianity and a general attitude of gentleness with humanity. She enjoyed the kibbutz lifestyle on a visit to Israel so much that she overstayed her visa and was banned from the country for five years.
“She was just a very interesting woman who just loved life,” said Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, who owns the subsidized apartments where Trapp spent some of her later years. “She was full of love and laughter and certainly her faith was important to her. She was really a pleasure to be around and get to know, just really active. Every day was a gift to her.”
In 1990, Trapp walked up to Carol Collins, owner of the Singing Spindle Spinnery, at the Waterbury Farmers Market and asked if she could spin thread on her wheel. After walking into Collins’ life, she became the “oldest and most enthusiastic member” of her local spinning club.
Over three decades later, Collins and other members of the club set up their wheels and spun thread in honor of their devoted member in the Trapp’s wedding meadow. One member revealed a small purse Trapp had woven out of some thread sent to her in the pandemic lockdown. Collins read a poem elegizing her friend and her knack for bringing people together to help those in the greatest need.
No one who eulogized Trapp did so without touching on her devout Christian faith. She was a longtime member of the Stowe Community Church and a consistent Bible study attendee. She often discussed her faith, particularly in a series of slice-of-life letters to the editor that were published so often over the years that she received her own column in the Stowe Reporter called “Rosmarie’s Corner.”
For Trapp, her faith was not some abstract idea or confined to a personal relationship with God. She displayed and acted out her faith in the world as part of a daily practice. In a letter from 2018, Trapp wrote of a stranger picking up the bill for one of her beloved mocha lattes, an act she saw not just as a simple act of kindness but proof of Jesus’ abiding love.
Trapp was also a consistent advocate for accessibility issues and spoke and wrote often concerning housing and transportation services for the aging in Stowe. She was a practitioner of holistic medicine and often expressed a spiritual wonder at life’s smallest moments.
Trapp was preceded in death by her parents and her many siblings and half-siblings. She maintained an encyclopedic knowledge of the many branches of the von Trapp family and was devoted to each of them individually. They populated the remembrance gathering, the men easily recognizable by their height and their unique trachten dress jackets.
At the church remembrance, Sam von Trapp spoke of his aunt’s impact on his life, how penning her obituary flowed effortlessly from his fond memories of her and how she went out of her way to develop a relationship with his wife when she first arrived in Stowe.
“Rosmarie did take pleasure from helping others, there’s no question about that,” von Trapp said. “But that’s not why she did it. She did it because she truly cared about people and believed that she could make the world a better place. Rosmarie had an uncanny ability to notice when someone needed emotional support and knew how to gently ask questions to find out how she could help.”
Johannes von Trapp — Rosmarie’s younger brother, now the only living child of Georg and Maria and the architect of Trapp Family Lodge — cut a warm and stoic figure as he quietly led the mourning of his sister.
With sun dappled mountains in the foreground on the hill where his family, once refugees, had made their home, he was still able to call out a hoarse yodel to attract the attention of his guests as they stood to pay tribute to the enduring legacy of his sister’s kindness.
Kindness, generosity and devoutness were the common themes shared in Rosmarie Trapp’s remembrance among family — both her blood relatives and …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.