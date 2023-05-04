Beaver dam

A beaver dam under construction near Depot Street in Stowe village show’s the wetlands’ proximity to the Stowe Arena, in the background.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

As any frustrated pickleball player will tell you when the corner of the court periodically goes under water, the wetlands surrounding Stowe village’s recreation-centric Memorial Park seem to be getting bigger.

Now, the town has proof. According to a new environmental study, the wetlands — located at the base of Marshall Hill in an area roughly bounded by Depot Street on the west and Stowe Elementary School on the east — have grown to more than 25 acres.

Beaver

The beavers are closing in, and so is the water.
Wetlands

A bird’s eye view of a beaver’s eye view shows the extent the busy buck-toothed beasts have had on Stowe’s Memorial Park area, with their dams causing the water levels of the nearby wetlands to rise.
Beaver pond

A mallard deftly decides when to dive or when to delay in the beaver pond in Stowe Village.
How green is my valley?

A bird’s-eye view of Barnes Camp and the work of beavers near the headwaters of the West Branch of the Little River.

