As any frustrated pickleball player will tell you when the corner of the court periodically goes under water, the wetlands surrounding Stowe village’s recreation-centric Memorial Park seem to be getting bigger.
Now, the town has proof. According to a new environmental study, the wetlands — located at the base of Marshall Hill in an area roughly bounded by Depot Street on the west and Stowe Elementary School on the east — have grown to more than 25 acres.
Stowe public works director Harry Shepard knows who is responsible.
“The beavers are winning the battle,” Shepard said.
Not only is the wetland area surrounding Memorial Park bigger than it used to be, it is probably also older than it seems. Shepard said there is some historical evidence, using soil samples in the area between the park and Depot Street, that the beavers and wetlands were there long before Vermont had any wetlands rules in place. He said the scientists studying the area determined there was a lot of historical land alteration decades ago that included filling in wetlands.
The results of the wetland study, conducted by Barre-based Gilman & Griggs Environmental, came as the town was going through the “three-acre” permitting process — state law requires any town property with 3 acres or more of impermeable surface to meet state water run-off standards — which he said the town is “trying to stay on top of.”
“The extent was surprising,” Shepard said.
Two of the baseball fields in Memorial Park, the ones closest to Marshall Hill, are now classified as wetlands. Matt Frazee, the town’s parks and recreation director said that puts a crimp on baseball players — the Stowe-Peoples Academy middle school team has more than 20 players and they can’t use the fields right now.
“There’s a strong group of folks who are playing baseball, and these fields are important to them,” Frazee said. “It’s hard enough to have a baseball season in the spring in Vermont when your fields aren’t dried out until July some years.”
Shepard said the new study throws a curveball at the town as it tries to figure out the future of Memorial Park, which is home to tennis, pickleball and basketball courts, baseball and softball fields, the skating rink at Stowe Arena and the playground used by the public and Stowe Elementary kids.
The town has prioritized recreation in the area and hopes to replace the small and aging David Gale Recreation Center to better fit the scores of children who sign up for Stowe Parks and Recreation programming. A skatepark has been tossed around as an idea.
But the beavers are closing in, and so is the water.
“We’re working closely together with them (state environmental officials) to try and see if we can work through all of this and create the kind of program that the town wants on the recreation side and the school needs on the school side,” Shepard said. “But it is an element that’s another layer of challenge, to be honest.”
Dam it
The wetlands are highly visible from Depot Street, which forms the entire western edge of the area. Beavers have for years built dams and lodges and other structures in the area, raising the water levels enough so that it increased in size throughout all of Memorial Park.
Brenna Galdenzi, founder of Stowe-based Protect Our Wildlife, echoed Shepard in noting that the wetlands probably predate modern development, and therefore, so do the beavers.
Short of killing the animals, which the town’s beaver management policy says should be done only as a last resort, town officials are relegated to trying to clear away the felled trees and dams as fast as beavers can get them built. As Shepard noted, the beavers are faster.
Town parks crews regularly go into the water and remove the flotsam as fast as the beavers can stack it, cutting paths through dams using hand tools. He said it’s not just one dam causing the rising water levels but a whole network of structures. Mother Nature gave the town an assist last month, when a flood surge breached the dam and lowered the water level — for a few weeks anyway, until the animals got it repaired.
Frazee said it’s not easy work for the town parks employees who must wade through cold April water to break up the infrastructure. The department recently bought a bunch of waders favored by river anglers.
“It’s in a tricky spot too, where you can’t really get equipment down there,” Frazee said. “It’s really a matter of our guys going waist to chest deep in water, and pretty chilly water, just to get the levels down a little bit.”
Shepard said the state frowns upon the “translocation” of beavers — trapping them without harming them and transporting them somewhere else — but he wishes that wasn’t the case.
“I am not a wildlife person, but I do believe that in certain settings, including what we live with between Depot Street and Memorial Park, that there are impacts to both public and private properties and infrastructure that make it so that it’s very difficult to cohabitate,” he said. “In certain situations, we should have these other means, and not necessarily have to resort to lethal means.”
Galdenzi also wishes the state would allow beaver transportation. She said western states have had success with the practice, which had the benefit of creating new waterways in otherwise arid areas.
Galdenzi added, though, there are risks to beaver survival with translocation because the animals are territorial and moving captures beavers somewhere where there’s already an established population is “going to set them up for disaster.”
Galdenzi and Protect Our Wildlife has been vocal over the years about their dim view of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and suggests that translocation is discouraged because the department would rather keep trapping traditions alive.
“They’re entrenched in a different philosophy of killing,” she said. “So, they haven’t really invested any interest in pursuing those opportunities.”
She said it is appropriate to kill wildlife if animals are posing a threat to people or property, but she’s skeptical the town has exhausted all other means.
The town selectboard has established guidelines to kill the animals only “after non-lethal means have proven to be unsuccessful.”
She credits Stowe with crafting such guidelines, and credits Protect Our Wildlife with helping convince the town to do so. She said trapping beavers to kill them could be a dicey proposition if children are nearby or people are walking their dogs.
The town beaver management guidelines say, in part, “if trapping occurs, notice of the placement of any traps will be placed in the area to notify persons for safety purposes.”
One of the recommendations in the wetlands study report was to leave wild a berm between the Stowe Arena and the ballfields instead of mowing it down like the town has been doing. Shepard said the town will try something, even though it tried once before, to the hungry beavers’ delight and the public works and parks departments’ dismay.
“The town spent $75,000 on plantings associated with the Act 250 permit for the arena, and that got eaten within a year,” he said.
(0) comments
