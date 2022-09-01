Harlow Hill meadow

Joshua Slen, left, and Chris Robin in a Harlow Hill meadow owned by Stowe Mountain Resort that abuts both of their properties. The resort wants to put in a 286-space parking lot on the land.

 Photo by Gordon Miller

While Stowe Mountain Resort is pitching a new paid parking strategy as a solution to alleviating traffic, it is simultaneously appealing a decision by the development review board last fall to deny a permit for a 286-space parking lot on a resort-owned meadow on Harlow Hill, across the road from the resort’s Nordic center.

The appeal before the state environmental court is still in the discovery phase, and includes as parties the resort, the town and two adjoining landowners who have fastidiously opposed the parking lot from the beginning.

