Stowe Mountain Resort will charge $30 a day to park at the resort next year, or $450 for a season’s parking pass.
The resort last week released the prices for next year’s pay-to-park strategy, placing the information on its website with little fanfare.
According to the website, the resort will charge for parking Friday through Sunday, but not on the other five days of the week. Parking will be free every day after 2 p.m., or for anyone, anytime, rolling up with at least four people in the car.
There will be a limited number of season parking passes available, the resort notes.
Fees will be paid through a smartphone app with payment and license verification capabilities, or at parking lot kiosks for people without smartphones.
“There will be no in-person, on-lot transactions or gates/checkpoints that slow down guest arrival,” the website states. “This system will help ensure faster, more efficient parking, especially at our busiest times.”
The resort announced its paid-parking plans the day after it closed for the season this year, following a season that saw miles-long traffic jams caused by the thousands of people who flocked to the resort on weekends, holidays and powder days.
Resort general manager Bobby Murphy said the plan was enacted partly as a reaction to Mountain Road traffic — although he has consistently downplayed the level of congestion this year, saying traffic jams are many years in the making.
He said it is wholly a way to get more cars off the road, by “changing behavior and rethinking how people arrive and depart from popular destinations they share with others.”
The website states that net proceeds from paid parking will be “reinvested to help further improve guest arrival and departure” by beefing up its transit- and parking-related infrastructure — and Murphy said earlier that will also include increased contributions to Green Mountain Transit, to “enhance” its services. The public transit system runs the free Mountain Road shuttle.
Although the resort often touts its social media marketing credentials, there was no announcement on its Twitter, Instagram or Facebook channels, nor through its usual traditional press releases.
The newspaper learned the parking prices were live via text message last week.
