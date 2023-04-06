Mt. Mansfield parking

Citing traffic data that Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore characterized as “moving in the right direction,” the state decided not to push for any major changes to the paid parking operation at the base of Mount Mansfield.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

Despite public concerns about Stowe Mountain Resort’s paid parking plan and its effect on accessibility to public lands, the state has requested no major changes to the pilot program as it finishes out its first year.

Citing traffic data that Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore characterized as “moving in the right direction” following a pair of mid-February meetings between the state, Vail Resorts and a group of local stakeholders known as the Smugglers Notch Partners, the state decided not to push for any major changes to the paid parking operation at the base of Mount Mansfield.

Barnes Camp

A 90-minute parking limit has been added to the Barnes Camp parking area, the small collection of parking spaces owned by the resort at the entrance of the Smugglers Notch section of Route 108, to prevent people from getting prime access to the mountain without paying for parking.

