A limited number of season parking passes at Stowe Mountain Resort sold out last week faster than a skier sending Nose Dive on a powder day.
At precisely 6 p.m. last Tuesday, Jeremy Wallach logged onto parkstowe.com to buy a parking pass good for the whole ski season at Stowe Mountain Resort. At 6:07, after two failed attempts, a message popped up on his computer screen: “The permit you selected is sold out. Please modify your purchase and try again.”
Wallach’s story was one of innumerable tales of people attempting to buy a $450 parking pass that doesn’t come with any guarantee of a spot when the passholder actually gets to the mountain. For him, though, it beat the alternative — spending $30 a day on the weekends to ski all winter long.
He lives in Boston but owns a home on Mountain Road. He said he drives up every Friday and the family — he, his wife and their two kids, ages four and nine — skis all weekend. He’s been coming up for 15 years, well before Vail Resorts took over operations, and still is enamored with the place.
“I’m so far into Stowe, I own a house there, just for the sake of skiing,” Wallach said. “No matter what they charge, I have to go.”
Wallach said he is frustrated at the scarcity of the parking pass, saying there was no reason to limit the number other than as an attempt at a make-good for skiers upset about having to pay for parking. Now, instead of paying $450 for the season to park, he estimates it will cost him $1,100.
Even as Wallach was denied, resort regular Gerald Kandestin also logged on as soon as the passes went on sale and was able to get one.
He’s not happy about it, though.
“Clearly, they offered too few passes,” he said. “But I think you have to look at the bigger problem, which is there is crisis that is self-inflicted, and they have found a way to turn this into a cash grab.”
That crisis Kandestin refers to is the prevalence of traffic jams that knotted up Mountain Road for hours last winter. Amid pressure from locals and tourists, almost immediately after the season ended, the resort announced it was going to start charging $30 a day for parking on the weekends — Friday through Sunday — this coming season.
There’s still free resort parking in some lots further down the hill from the main Mansfield lot, and everywhere after 2 p.m. And cars with four people in them can park for free anytime, anywhere.
A pittance of passes
Just how many passes were sold, and to whom, remains a mystery, with the third-party parking company and the resort keeping mum.
“The season parking pass sold out on short order due to the limited amount of passes available,” an unnamed customer service representative from parkstowe.com said in an email Tuesday. “The number of passes available is confidential, so I am unable to disclose that information.”
Resort spokesperson Adam White said he could also not disclose the number but said “it was obviously a very low number, which indicates it was not a revenue driver.”
Wallach said he thinks it was disingenuous for the resort to offer a pass but then turn around and offer so few of them that they sold out in mere minutes. He said he doesn’t think resort management even wanted to sell a season parking pass in the first place, but felt they had to “from a messaging perspective.”
“I think they said they were going to offer a pass as a way to offer an olive branch to people who ski there all the time,” he said.
White echoed that sentiment, but only to a certain extent.
“The pass was meant as a value option for locals, for people who come a lot,” White said. But, he added, “It’s meant to be part of this bigger plan, which is to incentivize people” to carpool or ride public transportation.
White said the very implementation of the parking system itself is a new expense, and the resort is beefing up its support of the Green Mountain Transit shuttle service, essentially doubling the number of buses on the road.
“The revenue from this will be re-invested in parking and the guest experience,” White said.
Kandestin is dubious that Vail Resorts is doing this for benevolent reasons, and suggests, with back-of-the-napkin calculations, that the resort will rake in at least $1 million off parking fees next year.
Wallach said he’s also frustrated that, technically, he’s coming to the resort every weekend with four people in the car and could therefore park for free. However, he’s dropping his kids off at ski school on the Spruce Peak side of the resort, where there is no general skier parking. By the time he gets to the Mansfield lot, he’s no longer part of a foursome. He said he thinks it will be too much of a hassle to get the kids booted up and onto the free Over Easy gondola that connects the two lots.
White said he couldn’t anticipate the “granular” parking scenario for every guest, and pointed out that, even on weekends, there’s still free resort parking further down Mountain Road, at the Toll House and at the Nordic center.
“Everybody uses the resort differently,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.