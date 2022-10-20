Stowe Mountain Resort parking

There’s still free resort parking in some lots further down the hill from the main Mansfield lot, and everywhere after 2 p.m. And cars with four people in them can park for free anytime, anywhere.

 File photo

A limited number of season parking passes at Stowe Mountain Resort sold out last week faster than a skier sending Nose Dive on a powder day.

At precisely 6 p.m. last Tuesday, Jeremy Wallach logged onto parkstowe.com to buy a parking pass good for the whole ski season at Stowe Mountain Resort. At 6:07, after two failed attempts, a message popped up on his computer screen: “The permit you selected is sold out. Please modify your purchase and try again.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.