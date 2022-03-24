Jeremy Goff might hold the anti-speed record for driving the Mountain Road shuttle between Stowe village and Stowe Mountain Resort: three hours and 21 minutes to go just over eight miles.
That’s a whopping average speed of two and a half miles per hour.
Goff’s record setting day occurred on a weekend in February, a day with bluebird skies and after a big snowfall — a rarity this winter — which meant the resort parking lots were already full by 8 a.m. Many drivers who had already spent a couple of hours in line were about to nearly double that time.
“My next trip up after that, I was picking people up who had driven to the resort and were coming back down and finding a spot to park,” Goff said.
On a day like that, enduring a three-hour trip doesn’t mean subsequent trips were short — the next few uphill circuits still took 75-90 minutes apiece.
“We then had a few runs where we got back on our time schedule. Then we hit the downhill traffic,” Goff said, referring to the time between 4:30 and 5 p.m., after the lifts shut down for the day and people have gotten out of their ski gear and attempt to leave the resort en masse — another hour-plus affair to get off the mountain.
Goff said many shuttle passengers have remarked they hadn’t heard about Stowe’s epic 2022 traffic jams before they got to town and were dismayed to find their bucolic getaway was just as busy as the hometown mountains they were trying to avoid.
“People would ask me, the day before, what my recommendations were and I said, ‘Hop on the bus earlier, but definitely take the bus. Don’t try to drive,’” he said.
Pushing the bus
Stowe Mountain Resort leaders have been trying to get more people to ride the bus for years, and ridership on the Mountain Road shuttle perennially makes it one of Green Mountain Transit’s busiest routes.
According to Jamie Smith with Green Mountain Transit, the 2019-20 ski season “was shaping up to be a record year” for the route, with 80,618 riders before the plug got pulled as the pandemic canceled the last month of the ski season. Following an anemic ridership season last year, numbers are up again, with 48,286 riders through the end of February.
Resort spokesperson Adam White said, in many other tourist destinations, it’s not typical to drive up right up to the place, whether it’s a major ski resort, or a theme park like Disney World. People instead park somewhere else and take public transportation the rest of the way.
White said the resort has been steadfast in drawing attention to the bus, with graphic-heavy message boards at the bus stops showing the bus route and its 17 stops, and a statistic noting 37 million tons of CO2 is saved annually by U.S. public transportation.
The town selectboard allowed the resort to place a gondola at the bus stop in front of town hall on Main Street as a visual cue. There are QR codes all over the place that allow smartphone users to download the Transit app, which shows the location of the shuttles in real time.
“We have left no stone unturned as far as trying to get people to use it,” White said. “Public transit is of paramount importance to our business, particularly given our road infrastructure and the manner in which people arrive at and depart from the resort.”
The Stowe Area Association, the town’s destination marketing organization and de facto chamber of commerce, has also urged guests coming to Stowe to ride the bus. The group, along with the resort, the town and Spruce Peak Performing Arts, collaborated on a bus-boosting banner that hung above the road coming into town during the two-week period around Presidents’ Week.
“Anecdotally, we’re seeing ridership of the shuttle increase over the last few years outside of the pandemic year,” Stowe Area marketing manager Sharon Harper said earlier this month.
Clearly, though, thousands of people on weekends aren’t heeding that advice.
That was the observation of a cashier at Notchbrook General Store — she only went by her first name, Elle — who has been two hours late to work multiple times this winter, stuck in traffic. It bugs her to see so many people not carpooling, watching a line of cars stretching for miles, countless numbers of them without a single passenger.
“They tell people to take the shuttle, and a lot of them do, but there are so many more who don’t,” she said. “I’m definitely looking forward to mudseason.”
Packed on a powder day
Green Mountain Transit’s long blue Gillig buses can hold as many as 60 people, and they are often completely full well before getting to the resort. Those two big blue buses are complemented by a smaller-style bus that can hold 27 people, which is the model Goff was driving last Thursday.
Goff was able to freely chat for this story because it was a weekday at around 12:30 p.m., and there were only about a dozen riders boarded on the way up. Even on a hot, sunny weekday, though, a couple of hours later, on the way down, it was standing room only, mostly filled with international workers headed back downhill after their shifts.
The Mountain Road shuttle ride is by nature a stop-and-go affair, with cars behind it forced to follow that traffic pattern. Most commuters are friendly, or at least patient enough wait, although Goff says he and other drivers have all experienced the person in a hurry who blows by the bus and perhaps a few cars stopped behind it. It can be a harrowing experience, especially on snowy, slippery days.
Goff said he’s heard suggestions to have the road widened in places so the bus could pull aside, but then drivers would have to try and nose their big Gilligs back into the traffic to continue.
Bus drivers also must play mask police, telling innumerable riders about to board that they need to have their mouths and noses covered. There’s a box of those ubiquitous blue disposable masks on the dashboard, but the donning of masks, especially by people already wearing a helmet and goggles, can easily double or triple the normal boarding time.
Goff, friendly but stern, constantly reminds some regular riders.
“I’ve already told you three or four times you need a mask,” he told one rider, who chuckled an apology while grabbing a mask. “When those are gone, I’m all out, and if you don’t have a mask next time, you can’t get on. Sorry.”
March 12 was a snowy Saturday morning, around 9 a.m., and the snow was coming down wet and heavy, at the rate of nearly an inch per hour. A different driver was white knuckling the steering wheel at points.
Alexandru Aleman drove more than five hours from Brooklyn with a day pass. While he took the bus, he knows some people who were afraid to because they were worried about being able to catch it back down in a timely manner if needed.
Chris Mayforth, from Boston, was staying at Stoweflake Resort and had grabbed breakfast at GiraKofi before catching the shuttle, and observed the traffic was backed up to that point. It had calmed down by the time he and his girlfriend boarded around 9:15 a.m., part of a relatively brisk and utterly packed 35-minute ride from Main Street to Spruce Peak.
Mayforth and the crew who boarded at Stoweflake were the last passengers to nab a spot on the smaller bus, and the driver had to apologetically stop at subsequent stops packed with people wanting to get on board.
“Hello, we’re full. There will be another bus. Sorry about that,” the driver said, and drove off.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.