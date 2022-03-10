The face of Mount Mansfield features the famed Front Four forming long white lines down the fall line. Below that, long lines of steel and aluminum, bumper to bumper.
People in Stowe have long dealt with traffic, whether it’s the morning slog up Mountain Road to the mountain in question or the après ski trek back down the hill, or the leaf peepers slowly snaking their way through Smugglers Notch, charter buses making wide turns through tight corners in the village, or simply miles and miles of stop-and-go traffic caused by summer after summer of road construction.
Still, many say this winter is one like none other. And many are pointing their fingers at Vail Resorts, which owns Stowe Mountain Resorts operations side, and its Epic Pass, an already-cheap season’s pass that was marked down ahead of this ski season.
“There is one solution,” opined George Townsend on a local online bulletin board over the weekend. “Get rid of Vail and the Epic Pass. Since the introduction of the Epic Pass, the traffic problem has gotten exponentially worse.”
It’s not just Mountain Road that has people upset, as people have posted social media anti-stoke screeds about lines at Sugarbush, Mad River Glen and Killington this year.
“Screw that! I will ski on Monday. It won’t be first tracks, but this just is not worth it,” said a person commenting on a photo of cars backed up the Sugarbush access road two snowstorms ago.
The chatter around town may blame the Epic Pass, but Stowe Mountain Resort won’t say whether that’s the case. Skier-visit and pass sale data are tightly held secrets within Vail Corp. and were well before Vail took over operations in Stowe in 2017.
In lieu of answering questions this week, the resort issued a statement from general manager Bobby Murphy. Despite the grumbling that more people are coming to ski and ride than there’s capacity for, Murphy insisted things aren’t much busier than before, and the resort has “made improvements as a result of feedback” over the last few years.
“We have heard from members of our community regarding the traffic challenges this year. I will note that, season to date, visitation is consistent with our pre-COVID seasons,” Murphy said. “However, we are spending time now evaluating our operations in the short and long term before next season and look forward to working collaboratively with the community on solutions.”
Sara Olson, Vail’s vice president of communications, told Yahoo! Finance in February, basically, if people want to ski, let them ski.
“For an industry that has stagnant visitation over the last 20 years, we do think the sport will need to drastically reconsider how it feels about newcomers — and move away from this narrative about crowding,” Olson said. “Vail Resorts believes we should not shut the doors to the outdoors — and that we should all work to be more inclusive and inviting.”
No shortcuts anymore
Two weeks ago, on Feb. 25, a check-in with Google Maps at 9:30 a.m. showed long stretches of red on the route from Stowe village to Stowe Mountain Resort, a distance of about 7 and a half miles. Estimated time to travel that? One hour and 10 minutes.
However, the map app suggested one could shave nearly 20 minutes from that drive by adding more than two miles and taking back roads — Weeks Hill to Edson Hill and back to Mountain Road.
That’s what Chris Vigneau did, but he did it because he lives and works, and grew up, at the base of Edson Hill, and knew that as something of a secret locals’ route.
“Our little secret is out, which is a bummer,” Vigneau said.
He said he went to the grocery store in the village around 8 a.m. and, on the way into town, he saw the line of traffic already stretching as far as Stowe Center, six and a half miles from the resort.
Knowing the back road “shortcut,” he opted to head home that way. It took him about 40 minutes to wait in standstill traffic on Edson Hill Road, a jam caused partly by cars trying to, one-by-one, merge into the slow-moving train headed to the ski area and partly by a couple of cars that slid off the side of his road.
He thinks it’s not only a shame Google blew up his spot, but it might not be the best idea to reroute people from out of town, with no idea where they are, blindly following a route on a smartphone.
“That’s got to be kind of scary for someone from out of state,” Vigneau said.
What to do?
Town officials point out that Mountain Road, also known as Route 108, is a state highway, not a town road. That said, they understand the problems.
“Business owners report customers avoiding visiting their stores on weekends due to the traffic jams. Add to this the always present concerns for our emergency services regarding access, and there is no doubt traffic management is one of Stowe’s critical issues,” selectboard chair Billy Adams said in a candidate questionnaire ahead of town meeting — he was running unopposed for re-election.
Board member Nick Donza, also running unopposed, said he hasn’t seen traffic like this since the early 1990s, when the mountain used to host A-list bands like Aerosmith and Santana.
“It seems like it’s a lot of the effect of Vail coming to our town and there’s a lot more passholders and a lot more people trying to get here,” Donza said.
Alan Kovacs, another social media poster, suggested Stoweites pressure the state as it takes public comment on a proposed six-person lift the resort wants to build next season.
“Any permit should be conditioned on specific remedial action by Vail to alleviate the traffic problem that it causes because of a lack of adequate parking spaces,” Kovacs said.
For the present, though, locals often will remind people that fortune favors the early risers.
“Just get there early and duck out when the Jerry jamboree starts,” said one after a February traffic grumble post.
Indeed, those who can get the time off over the weekday have been richly rewarded after a mid-week dumping. Last Thursday was a perfect example — half a foot of powder overnight and parking lots less than half full, with gaps of half a dozen empty lift chairs ahead of and behind a lone snowboarder moving silently up the hill.
When reached for comments on how the traffic is affecting Stowe business, the Stowe Area Association sent out a statement, saying people should plan ahead and expect traffic, especially on snowy days.
The association — along with Murphy, the resort’s general manager — urged more people to ride the free Mountain Road shuttle bus, which makes laps up and down Mountain Road, all day, every day, during the winter.
Business too booming?
Stowe Area said all the busy-ness is, well, good for business.
“Seeing more people in town as a result is an opportunity for Stowe area accommodations, shops, restaurants, attractions and activities to generate business and provide a guest experience that will inspire visitors to return,” the association said.
Olivia Terrazzano is general manager at Talta Lodge, a new Stowe hotel that opened for business in October. She acknowledges the traffic is bad, but business is booming, and guests are happy to be in town.
“It’s awesome to see the boost in tourism, especially with the way the pandemic has hurt the tourism business,” Terrazzano said. “I think a lot of guests are still wicked stoked to be in Stowe.”
She said if people don’t want to brave the crowds, she can usually suggest other options for them, such as Nordic skiing, which is far less busy. She might also suggest they forego the mountain in the morning and hit up the local shops or restaurants during the first half of the day, and “be an afternoon bird,” when the crowds have thinned.
She echoes Vail’s Olson, though, noting that season passes hovering as high as $2,000 a year before the Epic Pass came to town is far from egalitarian.
“We shouldn’t keep winter sports only for people who can afford a $2,000 pass,” she said.
It should be noted, however, that getting into and out of retail store parking lots can be challenge during miles-long jams.
Vigneau and his family own and run the Round Hearth, a bakery and café at the base of Edson Hill that transitioned to that model after decades as a popular ski dorm. So, on the one hand, he welcomes the business.
On the other hand, he worries that all these visitors to Stowe, whether carried here on the wings of countless cheap Epic passes or drawn here for a taste of the outdoors after two years of being pent-up by a pandemic, might leave Stowe with a sour taste in their mouths because of the traffic.
“Very soon, the word is going
to be, from Connecticut or Massachusetts, ‘Don’t go to Stowe,’” he said. “There’s only so much Stowe, and there isn’t that much of it.”
