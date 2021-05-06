As the state aims to have Vermont fully open for business by Independence Day, Stowe is giving local merchants and service providers several more months of relaxed zoning rules as they try to keep customers coming — and safe.
The selectboard last week extended by half a year its interim zoning bylaws, until Nov. 15. The temporary rules were adopted — and renewed three times — in 2020. This is the fourth renewal.
This means Stowe businesses can continue offering outdoor seating, tents, special signs and other things that would normally require town approval without having to go through the zoning process.
The decision extends the allowances even as Gov. Phil Scott’s “Vermont Forward re-opening plan for the state would eliminate COVID-19 restrictions after July 1, “in order to give local businesses the greatest chance to recover economically,” according to Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford.
Specific provisions in the interim zoning bylaws include:
• Restaurants currently approved for outdoor seating can increase that seating and expand seating areas. Restaurants not permitted for outdoor seating may offer it without a permit during the interim period.
• Retail stores and restaurants are able to place merchandise outside without being restricted by spatial limitations, as long as it’s on the property.
• Schools, places of worship and service establishments or organizations can provide their services outside on their property.
• All of these places can also erect tents or similar temporary structures without a zoning permit, as long as anything larger than 120 square feet adheres to the setback and building height requirements within the particular zoning district.
• Any business can place a portable sign, including sandwich boards, as long as they are under six square feet and as long as they’re not blocking a sidewalk and are brought inside at the end of the business day.
Businesses or organizations that take advantage of the relaxed zoning rules are not allowed to take up more than half of their available parking spaces or interfere with snow removal — likely not a problem over the next six months.
Catamount helps with Forest
Part of Stowe’s popular Sterling Forest recreational area will be taken over by the Catamount Trail Association, which oversees the 300-mile Nordic ski trail that traverses the length of the state.
Last week, the town and association entered into an agreement to ensure the Upper Gorge Loop and Ruschp Sterling Ridge trails, parts of which are on state land and parts of which are on town land. The association already had a stewardship agreement with the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation to maintain the portions of those trails on state land. It also has a permanent easement for the two-mile section of Catamount Trail through Sterling Forest.
According to Safford, per the new agreement, the association will have a “trail chief” available to monitor the trails and organize volunteer workdays, when needed. However, he said, the town conservation commission will continue to provide funding for trail-work materials, although not on the state portion of the trails. Safford said the commission has been doing this for the past two decades.
Stowe Trails Partnership, formerly the Stowe Mountain Bike Club, already maintains the Sterling portion of the Catamount Trail during the non-winter months.
Familiar faces
Also last week, the selectboard re-appointed a slate of Stoweites to various boards and commissions.
For three-year terms, the following office holders were re-appointed:
- Cemetery commission: Claire “Skeeter” Austin.
- Conservation commission: Catherine Drake, Darsey Moon.
- Development review board: Paco Aumond, Drew Clymer, Chris Walton.
- Historic preservation commission: Gordon Dixon, Sam Schofield, Lucinda McKechnie (alternate).
- Library Board of Trustees: Charlotte Maison-Kastner, Kim Kaufman.
- Planning commission: Robert Davidson, Neil Percy
- Recreation commission: Lynn Altadonna, Brett Loomis, Dave Rogers, Ed Stahl.
- Electric commission: Richard Marron.
The selectboard also appointed the following to one-year terms:
- Lamoille Valley Communications Union District: Stephen Friedman, Chris Foran, Scott Weathers (alternates).
- Arts and culture council: Mort Butler, Sharon Harper, Kelly Holt, Charlotte Maison-Kastner, Rachel Moore, Lynn Paparella, Hope Sullivan.
- Energy committee: Cap Chenowith, Catherine Crawley, Marina Meerburg, Scott Weathers, Rick Weinstein.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.