Recreation is a big deal in Stowe, a town known for its ski slopes, mountain bike trails, hockey arena and walking paths. But the locus of recreation is long in the tooth and needs some updating, some say.
Members of the Stowe Parks and Recreation Department told the town selectboard last week that Memorial Park, located between the town elementary school and ice rink, needs to update its master plan so the town can replace the crumbling tennis courts and the aging David Gale Recreation Center, which was built in the 1970s and has seen generations of Stowe kids come through its doors.
At the Nov. 22 selectboard meeting, recreation commission chair Lynn Altadonna, along with Parks and Recreation director Matt Frazee, said the Gale building is past its life expectancy and various programs — which have only grown in popularity during the pandemic — have outgrown the limited space.
The commission is recommending replacing the diminutive parks and rec headquarters with a 5,000-square-foot building able to house 120 kids in summer camp programs, along with room for office staff, storage and a conference space. The recommendation also comes with a permanent outdoor pavilion instead of the temporary tent set up during the summer.
Also in need of replacement, parks and rec officials say, are the aging tennis courts, the surfaces of which are broken, presenting a safety hazard, Frazee said. During the replacement, at least one of the courts would be turned over to pickleball, which is one of the faster-growing sports in Stowe.
Those two pieces of infrastructure top the commission’s priorities, but the wish list also includes building a skate park/bike pump park, relocating the rec path road crossing at the intersection of Cape Cod and Mountain roads, and making improvements to the events fields on Mayo Farm.
Public works department staff said any major changes to Memorial Park would have to first consider stormwater permit requirements first. Public works director Harry Shepard noted Vermont towns are all trying to come into compliance with the state’s “3-acre rule,” which requires landowners — municipalities included — to take mitigation steps with any impervious surfaces, like roofs, parking lots and the like, to treat water runoff before pollutants enter rivers, and thus Lake Champlain.
“That work has continued although there’s been some delay with COVID,” Shepard said. “Things have dragged from what was originally intended, however, that work has progressed.”
This is time of year when various town departments and area organizations meet with the selectboard and administration to go over their fiscal needs, and the recreation commission requested the town budget for updates to the Memorial Park master plan in next year’s capital budget.
More infrastructure needs
Shepard also reported on some needed work on Luce Hill Road. He said the nearly 70-year-old bridge near the rec path parking lot at Chase Park needs some emergency repairs to help battle against erosion damage caused by the West Branch River.
A $20,000 fix, approved by the selectboard, should do the trick for now, Shepard said, but he hopes that the town’s assessment of the structure’s deficiencies will help get it on the state’s radar.
The bridge is not currently on the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s replacement schedule.
This comes ahead of a hoped-for replacement of the bridge, which would double its length and mean changes to the recreation path and Chase Park parking area.
