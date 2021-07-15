Lamoille Area Board of Realtors was awarded a $5,000 grant from the National Association of Realtors’ housing opportunity program to support activities that create and expand affordable housing opportunities.
The grant will be used to analyze the zoning bylaws in the local area for the purpose of advocating for zoning regulation changes that will lead to greater affordable housing opportunities.
“We will also make suggestions on how to create opportunities to make communities more accessible and convenient. Ultimately, we believe that our recommendations will lead to greater housing density resolving affordable housing shortages in our local towns,” said Steve Foster, vice president and chair of the advocacy committee of the real estate group.
“This grant will help raise awareness about the need for more housing opportunities in Lamoille County while supporting our fight to increase the availability of affordable housing units.”
