Some Stowe foot races are back on the calendar after the coronavirus pandemic caused the almost-universal cancellation of competitions last year and had scientists racing against time to create and administer a vaccine.
The question remains: Will the short race season reach the finish line?
In a summer when the 2020 Olympics are being held a year late, and when one can spot Vermont runners logging their long Sunday miles in preparation for October’s thrice-delayed Burlington City Marathon, race organizers are eager to hit the road again.
“Thank God they were so quick about getting the vaccines done because our whole business is about getting larger groups together,” Carl Ewald of Great American Brewery Runs, the organizer for October’s Heady Trotter, said this week.
One of the races to make the cut this year is arguably the toughest of them all. The Race to the Top of Vermont is scheduled for Aug. 29.
It’s not a long course, only 4.3 miles, but it sure is steep. The Race to the Top’s course, up Mount Mansfield’s Toll Road, gains a half-mile of elevation, 2,564 vertical feet, during the climb.
There’s also a mountain bike category and, as an indication of how tough the course is on two wheels, the men’s bike record is only two minutes faster than the running record — the women’s bike record is a mere three seconds faster.
According to race organizer Greg Maino of the Catamount Trail Association, the recipient of the race’s proceeds, there will be 600-800 runners and 40-50 staff on hand for this year’s race. But, there won’t be food or drink provided this year “in order to reduce opportunities to gather or hang out,” according to Maino.
For another race, though, post-race libations are part of the theme. The Heady Trotter, a 4-mile road race scheduled Oct. 17, begins and ends at the Alchemist Brewery, with a pint of Heady Topper the reward.
The 4-mile race — or is it 4-miles, 16-ounces? — is expected to draw more than 2,500 runners. Race organizer Ewald said last year’s Trotter was done virtually, like almost all of the organization’s races. It was something of a success, he said, perhaps because of the Alchemist schwag that came with the registration, but also because the beneficiary of the event, Green Mountain Adaptive Sports, is a very popular organization.
“We raised more money through the virtual race than we did in the other years in person, which was great,” Ewald said.
Rounding out the Stowe race calendar this year is the Vermont 10 Miler on Nov. 7.
Launched in 2017, the event is back after being canceled two years in a row — it was nixed in 2019 after the Halloween rainstorm wiped out parts of the course — and organizer Claire Akin said she and her crew are happy to get the relatively new event jumpstarted.
“We love the people up there and are looking forward to holding a safe event with regard to COVID,” Akin said.
Safe doesn’t mean easy. Although it doesn’t feature the steep pitch of Race to the Top, the 10 Miler does start with a long slog from fields on the Mayo farm up West Hill and Edson Hill roads, before heading back to lower elevations along Mountain Road.
“It’s full throttle up that hill,” Akin said.
Clock is ticking
Annual Stowe favorites like the Craft Brew Races and the Stowe 8 Miler were once again put on hold because organizers were unsure how the summer would pan out with the vaccine rollout.
Gray Matter Marketing, the group that hosts the New England 10 Miler series — of which the Vermont 10 Miler is part — also puts on the popular Craft Brew Races series, and those are also not on the calendar for the second year in a row.
Akin said Gray Matter was able to hold the first of its three 10 Milers on June 6 in Newport, R.I., which gave race organizers a chance to see how running in the second summer of COVID could be managed. It was their first event in 15 months, and one of the smoothest, largely because only half the number of people expected showed up.
“Folks were so excited,” Akin said. “That was probably the first time people were able to get out and do something.”
Great American Brewery Runs was able to get off two events last year — a 5K run in Lake George, N.Y., and a 50K six-person relay in Pennsylvania — but they were heavily modified, with runners masking up in the starting line staging areas and mass starts changed the staggered ones.
“We have not had a single race this year,” Ewald said. “We are a spring and fall group and all of our spring races got wiped out.”
He said his organization was able to transfer almost all its spring races to the fall, which will make for a busier than usual autumn race — and beer drinking — calendar. There are seven races crammed into September and October.
“We’ve learned over the last year that what is true in one month can be absolutely different the next,” he said.
Akin said COVID-19 protocols, now almost second-nature, can be adapted if things go downhill, and her group is “monitoring things very closely.” They plan on staggering people at the starting line and encouraging people to mask up who need to. Neither she nor Ewald said races are requiring people to be vaccinated.
She said a lot of runners spent the pandemic getting into even better shape, getting out and running more, because it was one of the few activities they could enjoy.
“I think this will give folks a chance to put all that training to good use,” she said.
