Rosemary Bachelor was born in 1939 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and grew up in the small town of Bedford, nestled in the Allegheny Mountains of south-central Pennsylvania.
Her father, Norman, an avid and experienced skier, taught his daughter to ski at a young age and, from the age of 6 and into her college years, Bachelor spent nearly every Christmas in Stowe.
A journalism pioneer, she was part of a reporting team that received a Pulitzer citation before moving on to other careers in genealogy and small business investment. A lesbian, she broke barriers in a 20th century America that was mostly either unwelcoming or openly hostile to professional women, both straight and gay.
Her remarkable life took her from the mountains to suburban New Jersey and Manhattan, then to the rural reaches of Maine, the cosmopolitan Quebec City and Newport, Vt., before she found herself in Stowe, the place she always knew she would end up.
“When I was 7, I said, ‘When I grow up, I’m going to live in Stowe,” Bachelor said. “It took me over 70 years to get here, but I made it.”
New Jersey
Bachelor first attended Wilson College in Chambersburg, Pa., an all-girls school at the time, before receiving her bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1957 as a journalism major a year before the college would found its famous Annenberg School for Communications.
After spending a few years working for a general electronics company, Bachelor took a job as a reporter with The Courier News, a Gannett-owned newspaper in Plainfield, N.J.
Though Gannett is well known today as the hedge-fund-owned decimator of local news across the country, The Courier was one of just 15 daily papers when Bachelor joined the newsroom under editor John Curley, who would go on to become Gannett CEO in the 1980s. The paper covered five counties across five bureaus and employed about 50 people, Bachelor estimated, and the company in general was on the road to decades of uninhibited growth.
Bachelor’s first beat was Rutgers University, where she covered the cutting down of the white oak that supposedly inspired Joyce Kilmer’s famous poem, “Tree.” Kilmer died in World War I, and the poem was well-memorized by children across the country, making the felling of the tree into a major event that got Bachelor her first nationwide byline in the Associated Press.
It being the 1960s, integration and the desegregation of schools, public places and neighborhoods was one of the biggest stories of the time. Bachelor wrote several pieces for a Gannett-wide series called “The Road to Integration.”
“I did stories about what was going on in mixed neighborhoods where Black people were moving in. We had one neighborhood in Plainfield that formed an association, called the Hillside Terrace Association. A bunch of young scientists with Bell Labs were in that area and they were very liberal thinkers. They started working to fully integrate that neighborhood and the work they did was absolutely amazing,” Bachelor said.
The series went on to receive the first-ever Pulitzer citation for a newspaper chain, achieving recognition the same year a United Press International reporter won the prize for national reporting for his coverage of the President John F. Kennedy assassination, and Malcolm Browne of the Associated Press and David Halberstam of the New York Times were both cited for their reporting of the Vietnam War.
Women in newsrooms were still rare and while many had college degrees when their male colleagues did not, they would often be sidelined into writing obituaries or wedding announcements. Bachelor pushed to do serious reporting.
In the mid-1960s, she pitched an ambitious series to Curley. She noticed that the wives of Plainfield and surrounding towns drove their husbands to the train each morning to go to their jobs in Manhattan and picked them up at the end of the day. She wanted to find out what these men did all day, and Curley allowed her to go into the city every Tuesday to find out.
The result was more than 100 stories, a cross-section of the 20th century American empire. She spoke with magazine editors, a Philip-Morris executive, a woman executive who led the YWCA and the first Black president of a major airline, among many others.
She interviewed Donald Regan, at the time vice president of Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner, and Smith, precursor to today’s more simply titled wealth management company. Regan would go on to become the White House chief of staff in President Ronald Reagan’s administration.
According to Bachelor: “He asked me if I’d ever seen a million-dollar check, and I said, ‘Well, no,’ and he said he had one in his desk and he showed it to me.”
She also interviewed a deeply hung over Duke Ellington at his New York penthouse prior to his “Concert of Sacred Music” at Grace Church, which was to be broadcast over public television, and Henry Trefflich, at one time the largest importer of animals in the United States, who brought a chimpanzee in a three-piece suit to lunch.
“The chimpanzee had good table manners. He ate with a fork. He was not messy. He was very attentive, and he would focus on whoever was speaking,” Bachelor said.
Curley, who knew Bachelor was a lesbian and warned her about newsroom gossip, respected and encouraged her work, eventually promoting her to be an editor at the paper, the only woman at the time to serve in such a position at any paper in New Jersey, according to Bachelor.
Still, as the decade of peace and love turned over into the 1970s, Bachelor found herself growing dissatisfied with the strictures of suburban New Jersey life. She was unable to bring her partners to the dinners and parties where her coworkers brought their spouses and families. The editor position took her away from interviewing and reporting, the aspects of the job she liked best, so she decamped for one of the most rural areas of the country she could find.
Going Downeast
When Bachelor got to Machias, Maine, she put her reporting skills to work in the genealogy business.
In the days before the widespread accessibility of the internet or ancestry.com, dedicated researchers and genealogists like Bachelor helped people discover and connect with their lineage. She not only published a genealogy magazine from her Downeast home, but she also published three books on notable members of the Rice, or Rhys, family, which she said had over 90 different recorded branches.
Through a new church and social world, she also joined a community that accepted her for who she was.
“People got to know me better, and they accepted me as a real person,” she said. “Whereas, if you live in a suburban atmosphere or in a workplace with a lot of employees, they don’t get to know you that well, so they’ll stereotype you, and I didn’t want to be stereotyped.”
In the 1980s, as she saw Main Street businesses in Machias closing, she started what she believes to be one of the first business incubators in Maine in an attempt to revitalize the town. She purchased a building in town and formed a nonprofit where businesses could make a start.
“We had a hand-blown glass shop, a candy shop, a tea shop and a T-shirt shop. I ended up with over 50 businesses, including the first video real estate in the area, where a real estate agent came in and set up a TV screen to show his listings,” Bachelor said. “I had two bookstores, one for new books, and one for used books and wood crafts. I had a woman who made handmade cashmere things. I had an art gallery where six cooperating artists showed their works in a small restaurant. We started graduating businesses out of the building and onto Main Street.”
In the early 1990s, the incubator was rocked by the sudden departure of some of its cornerstone businesses, which coincided with some personal ruptures in Bachelor’s life. And that’s when she moved to Quebec City with Joanna, the woman who is still her life partner, and they stayed in the walled city for 20 years, not returning to the states until 2012.
Vermont
In 2011, Bachelor self-published her fourth and first non-genealogical book, this time about once vice-presidential Republican candidate Sarah Palin.
“Sarah Palin was irritating the sh-t out of me, day after day after day,” Bachelor said. “I woke up in the morning thinking about it, so I said, ‘Well, I think I better find out a little bit more about it, and I think I’ll write about it,’ because I needed a catharsis.”
The result, “Sarah Palin’s Piece of the American Pie,” now feels prescient. Its subtitle, “a wake-up call for mainstream America,” alludes to the radical right-wing of the Republican Party that Bachelor saw lurking within the American electorate during and after the 2008 election, the same voters who turned the 2016 election into a reckoning.
Bachelor moved across the U.S. border to Newport, where she and Joanna joined a diverse and welcoming church that made them feel comfortable enough to decide to finally marry, decades after they first became a couple.
“We had so much to celebrate, and we made so many nice memories together that we decided we would get married so that we could gather and rejoice with friends and family,” Bachelor said.
When it was time to sell the home in Newport, Bachelor knew that Stowe would be the place to go, and the couple settled into an apartment at the Woodlands at Stowe retirement community, where Bachelor still finds a way to put her genealogy expertise to use.
“What I’ve been doing in more recent years is helping people who are orphans find out who their real parents are,” she said. “I helped a resident here who had been suicidal nearly all his life because he thought he didn’t belong to anybody, and as soon as I found his real half brothers and sisters, he got to meet them. As soon as he did that, his whole life changed. He did belong.”
She’s also at work on a fifth book.
“The last book, it’s going to have its title from a sign that the kids made in front of the day nursery up here that said, ‘The World is All of Us,’” Bachelor said. “We’re neglecting our love of humanity, that we’re part of humanity, and we’re not doing what we should be doing around this old love-your-brother idea. Most of the world’s religions do highlight that we should be looking after each other, and that we’re more alike than we are un-alike. That’s the book that I really care about.”
