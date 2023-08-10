Rosemary Bachelor

Rosemary Bachelor stands before her extensive library in her home at the Woodlands at Stowe retirement community.

 Photo by Aaron Calvin

Rosemary Bachelor was born in 1939 in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, and grew up in the small town of Bedford, nestled in the Allegheny Mountains of south-central Pennsylvania.

Her father, Norman, an avid and experienced skier, taught his daughter to ski at a young age and, from the age of 6 and into her college years, Bachelor spent nearly every Christmas in Stowe.

Rosemary Bachelor

A young Rosemary Bachelor interviews Donald Regan, at the time a vice president with Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner, and Smith.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.