It’s been six years since Stowe’s had a pharmacy, but a local developer and his partners are trying to remedy that.
“We are basically bringing the first modern pharmacy to Stowe,” developer Eric Gershman said.
Those are bold words, but then again, the bustling tourist town hasn’t been able to offer any sort of medications other than those sold at gas stations or grocery stores since Heritage Drugs closed shop in 2015. Heritage wasn’t exactly modern — the independently-owned store was cheerily sparse, with a large dog named Deanna roaming the aisles that some people either mistook for a rug or a bear.
Gershman said, especially during the pandemic, pharmacies have been go-tos for other things, such as vaccines — not just for COVID-19, but for shingles or tetanus shots — and other minor medical services. The project before the town development review board is technically classified as an intermediate health care facility, with an accessory retail pharmacy.
It won’t replace one’s primary physician, Gershman said — “you’re not going to come here for your mammogram” — and it certainly won’t be a substitute for a trip to Copley for something more serious.
“This is what a pharmacy is nowadays, what they’ve evolved to,” Gershman said. “Pharmacies aren’t what they were when we were kids, when they had soda fountains.”
The proposed site abuts Route 100 near the village limits, and would be accessed via Old Farm Road. There are already a few medical-related offices nearby — an oral surgeon next door, an optometrist 1,500 feet down the road and a chiropractor tucked further back from Route 100.
Gershman said it’s a more ideal spot than Mountain Road or the village, accessible for people living in those areas, but also folks from the Stowe Hollow and Moscow neighborhoods.
“Also, tourists need to see it when they come into town,” he said. “This is no joke. People are coming into town with sick kids, or they forget their medications or something, and they’re going to want to know where the pharmacy is.”
The business is expected to employ 10 people and will offer various sundries like snacks, drinks (no soda fountain, though) and sunglasses, like any CVS or Kinney.
It won’t likely have that corporate feel, though — designs call for the 4,000 square foot building to resemble a grayish-blue barn. The town’s historic preservation commission has already signed off on it, Gershman noted.
When Heritage closed, all its patients’ prescriptions were exported to CVS in Morristown, which had just opened. It’s only about 10 miles up the road from Stowe, but that can often be quite a distance, frequently hampered by summer construction, winter storms and fall leaf-peepers.
In 2015, Dr. David Bisbee, the founder of Stowe Family Practice who struck off on his own as a personalized, housecall-making physician, worried about a pharmacy desert, and predicted no one would soon fill in the gap. He was right.
“The convenience of having a pharmacy right here in Stowe without having to drive to a neighboring community cannot be underestimated,” Bisbee told the Stowe Reporter in 2015. “It will be an incredible loss for locals and visitors alike not to have access to a pharmacy right here in Stowe.”
Stuart May, the CEO of Lamoille Health Partners, the federally qualified health care center that includes Stowe Family, said he would be more concerned if it were a national chain trying to move in or, even worse, a full-on “doc in a box” — the pejorative term for a corporate style walk-in clinic.
He remains somewhat concerned of “someone looking to come in and cherry pick services,” though.
“We don’t necessarily like to talk about competition in health care,” May said. “It gives me concern, from a general standpoint, of how many are starting to venture into primary care.”
May also hopes the pharmacy, if approved, will participate in the federal 340B program, which allows pharmaceutical manufacturers participating in Medicaid to sell drugs at discounted prices.
Stowe Family Practice is outgrowing its current location at the Gale Farm Center — coincidentally, right next door to where Heritage Drug used to be — and May said when it eventually moves into a expanded building, it will also have an attached pharmacy for patients.
“If you need milk, hey, you’ve got to go somewhere else,” he said.
The review board met Tuesday to discuss the project, after press deadline. It hit the pause button and will continue the hearing Oct. 5.
Gershman anticipates a planned drive-through window will be a sticking point for the review board since the town’s bylaws limit drive-throughs to banks and financial institutions.
However, he said even if that part of the project gets rejected, it won’t tank the whole thing. It’s more important to have a pharmacy in town and keep pressing the town to change the rules to allow drive-throughs for pharmacies, and perhaps add one later.
He gets the concern.
“The community is going to rightfully say, “Oh, now we’re going to get a Kentucky Fried Chicken.’ But we want to narrowly expand that to include pharmacies,” Gershman said. “I like the privacy of a drive-through. Medication is a very private thing.”
