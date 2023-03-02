The first vote Stowe residents will cast at their first in-person annual meeting in three years could make their second vote nearly three quarters of a million dollars smaller.
Voters will be asked Tuesday, March 7, to approve a local sales and use tax that would tack on an extra 1 percent to the cost of goods purchased at a Stowe merchant or delivered to someone living in town. The town’s finance office has conservatively estimated that the new tax — which would be the town’s second local option tax — will bring in $700,000 to the town’s coffers after the state takes its share.
There’s a reason why that vote is the very first one on the Town Meeting Day agenda: because it would unshoulder taxpayers of that $700,000 sum when they cast their very next vote: the town’s proposed $16.6 million operating budget.
“If voters vote to approve Article One, that’s a done deal,” town manager Charles Safford said at an informational meeting Monday. “We wanted to be honest and transparent. Until they approve Article 1, that’s not a revenue source, so that’s why we put that article first, so that people could apply it to Article 2.”
According to finance director Cindy Fuller, municipalities that used to be known as “gold towns” in the days before Act 60 — the Equal Educational Opportunity Act — are the only Vermont towns that can implement a local sales tax. Stowe has long had a local option tax on meals, alcohol and lodging, but never pursued the other one. Until now.
“We are a bit late to the game,” she said.
While most Stowe merchants will be affected by the extra 1 percent tax if voters approve it next week, few will have to apply it to everything they sell.
For instance, most apparel sales — from aprons to underwear, boots to sneakers — are tax exempt because clothes and shoes are seen as necessities in the eyes of the tax department. However, accessories such as handbags and handkerchiefs or watches and wigs are already taxed and would have the extra 1 percent added.
Likewise, almost all over-the-counter drugs or medical supplies like bandages, crutches and dentures are tax exempt, but protective equipment like safety goggles or hardhats get taxed.
Since the local sales tax would be Stowe-centric, it would also apply to anyone who orders something for an address in the 05672 zip code.
Selectboard member Nick Donza noted Monday that a place like the Country Home Center in Morrisville, which delivers a lot of bathroom and kitchen setups to Stowe, would also have to tack on that extra 1 percent for Stowe customers.
Fuller said other companies with multiple Vermont stores may already be familiar with applying different taxes depending on where the store is located — rk Miles, for instance, has a place in Manchester, which has its own local sales tax, but also a store in Morrisville, which does not.
An even bigger example is Amazon, which deals with different taxes in states and towns across the country.
Fuller said a less clear example would be Vail Resorts — how to allocate the taxes for a product like the Epic Pass, which is valid in multiple towns that have Vail-owned resorts but is a form of taxable “amusement?”
If the local tax is approved, there will likely be a learning curve for Stowe merchants who will have to update their cash registers and point-of-sale systems, but Fuller said the tax department will eventually let them know if they aren’t complying, whether on purpose or accident.
The town, though, won’t have its workload increased, other than depositing the new revenue once the state collects its cut.
“The town doesn’t get involved with the collection of the tax at all,” Fuller said. “This is not a town of Stowe tax. This is a tax that is at the state level, and we will get 70 percent of that 1 percent and the state will get 30 percent.”
Selectboard member Lisa Hagerty during Monday’s meeting added that the local sales tax does not create anything new; it simply makes an existing tax a bit bigger.
“If you’re paying 6 percent, you’re going to be paying seven. If you’re paying zero, you’re going to be paying zero,” Hagerty said.
Fuller noted that, even though Stowe’s existing local option tax already applies to meals in eateries, since the state doesn’t currently tax food items in places like grocery stores, the new local sales tax would not either. The primary exception is the state’s multi-tiered tax on soft drinks — 6 percent if a soda is bought in a grocery or convenience store, 9 percent if it’s from a soda fountain.
“The question becomes at what point does food become a meal?” Fuller said. “This is the nuance of a sales tax. You can never say definitively.”
