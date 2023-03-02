The first vote Stowe residents will cast at their first in-person annual meeting in three years could make their second vote nearly three quarters of a million dollars smaller.

Voters will be asked Tuesday, March 7, to approve a local sales and use tax that would tack on an extra 1 percent to the cost of goods purchased at a Stowe merchant or delivered to someone living in town. The town’s finance office has conservatively estimated that the new tax — which would be the town’s second local option tax — will bring in $700,000 to the town’s coffers after the state takes its share.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.