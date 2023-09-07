In the silence, among pine and maple trees, a polypropene disc glides through the air, barely audible as it whooshes toward its target, a small pole ringed with metal chains.
An official lowers his flags and calls for quiet as the assembled crowd breaks into a smattering of applause. It was a fine drive down the fairway at the Brewster Ridge course.
Thwack!
The flight path of another disc pass right through a tree, where the baby blue round stops short. After a few more drives down the fairway, the pack advances with the crowd following a respectable distance.
The golfer who hit the tree retrieves his disc and takes a putter from his caddy, which looks like a backpack loaded to the gills with discs of varying sizes and throws it to the ground in frustration.
Just by merit of his participation in the 2023 Professional Disc Golf World Championships, this disc golfer is one of the best in the world. He is one of only 300 men and women who qualified to participate for a cut of a $275,000 made possible by a sponsorship from outdoor outfitter L.L. Bean, the second largest purse in disc golf history.
So, this was serious business, and occasionally small bursts of frustration eke out of the contestants as they battle through the Brewster woods course and holes at Fox Run Meadow for a chance at disc golf supremacy.
Big names
Over 4,000 tickets were sold for the world championship that ran from last Wednesday through the crowning run on Sunday at the Smugglers’ Notch Disc Golf Center and, according to the Professional Disc Golf Association or PDGA, over 3,000 attended Sunday’s climactic moment, about the same number of residents that populate the town of Cambridge where the course is located.
In the men’s group, Isaac Robinson of Lawrenceville, Ga., was the winner. Robinson finished 46 strokes under par, just two strokes less than second-place finisher Anthony Barela and just three strokes less than Eagle McMahon. No one who finished better than ninth went less than 40 under par.
On the women’s side, Kristen Tattar, an Estonian powerhouse, finished 26 under par, and while Missy Gannon occasionally nipped at her heels, her victory was a decisive 6 strokes ahead of her second place. It was a repeat world championship win for Tattar, a titan of the disc golf world who dominated two other major competitions in the past year.
Robinson took home $30,000 in winnings and Tattar, $15,000.
Both also enjoy lucrative brand partnerships. Tattar recently signed a four-year, half-million deal with disc golf retailer Latitude 64. Robinson, along with his brother, Ezra, who placed 15 at the world championships, signed a two-year deal with their competitor, Prodigy, in 2021.
Disc mania
For the spectators, respectful as they were during the action, the championship was more of a party. Back at the main staging area, two food trucks slung barbecue, free, cold tallboys of Yerba Mate were being handed out, and a rainbow swirl of disc brands hawked their wares. Bros in state school regalia cracked Fiddlehead IPAs while tie-dyed beardos sipped discreetly on cannabis vape pens.
The Smugglers’ Notch Golf Course annually hosts the Green Mountain Championship, a major event on the Disc Golf Pro Tour circuit, and were chosen to host this year’s world championship, one of four-disc golf majors, after a competitive bidding process.
Brewster Ridge and Fox Run Meadow have been ranked fourth and seventh in the world by disc golfers, according to Jeff Spring, the pro tour executive who oversaw the event, and the heavily wooded Brewster Ridge, in particular, offers a beautiful and occasionally tormenting experience, despite the high level of control professional golfers can maintain over their throws.
“The woods are a great equalizer, certainly challenging to throw with distance down wooded lanes and fairways accurately, where they have to position themselves precisely where they mean to for their next shot to get it onto the green for a pot,” Spring said.
The meadow provides a more open experience, rolling hills without the dense foliage, and more amenable to so-called power players. Its 18th hole was the final event for all players in competition.
Spring, a native Vermonter, got into the professional world of disc golf after developing an enthusiasm for frisbee golf, the amateur analog played with old-fashioned backyard plastic and natural landmarks instead of metal baskets. After starting out as a ski instructor at Smugglers’ Notch Resort, he eventually worked his way up to director of ski and ride and summer camp operations.
According to Spring, a Wyndham Resorts executive suggested building a disc golf course to Smugglers’ owner Bill Stritzler when the organizations began their hospitality partnership in 2009, which allowed Spring the opportunity to help design the courses.
A world championship was held on the course in 2018, and Spring soon joined the pro tour as an executive.
Spring and the number crunchers are still working on the final numbers for the event’s economic impact report but estimated that world championships injected millions into the local economy. The resort itself was booked, and with nearby venues like the former Brewster River Pub and Brewery sitting vacant, disc golf enthusiasts overran the handful of restaurants in Jeffersonville and spilled out over the Smugglers Notch pass into Stowe and other nearby towns.
For some, it offered the opportunity to see professionals play up close for the first time.
Stephen Clark of Huntington, in a tie-dye T-shirt, was watching the women drive down the 18th hole of Fox Run Meadow, watching as discs sailed right up to the basket before the players gently tossed in their putter discs.
He had brought his family along, none of whom, he joked, had ever been to an actual regular golfing event.
“It’s something that I can do in my own community, in my own backyard, but then to see it done at a much higher level is cool,” Clark said. “I play backyard-style with my friends, but to see it done like by pros, there’s some appeal to that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.