In the silence, among pine and maple trees, a polypropene disc glides through the air, barely audible as it whooshes toward its target, a small pole ringed with metal chains.

An official lowers his flags and calls for quiet as the assembled crowd breaks into a smattering of applause. It was a fine drive down the fairway at the Brewster Ridge course.

Disc golf championships

Isaac Robinson, who took home the top prize in the men’s competition on Sunday, launches a disc.
Crowds gathered to watch the Professional Disc Golf World Championships at Smugglers’ Notch Resort last weekend.

