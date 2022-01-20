A year after Stowe set a low bar for improvements to municipal infrastructure, the perennially popular tourist town plans to fully fund the fix-its with a cool million.
The town budget, which is set to be approved on Monday, calls for just a little over $1 million for capital projects like bridges and buildings, roads and recreation properties. The funding level for such town improvements are directly tied to how much money people spend in town on food, alcohol, and rooms to sleep in. And, seemingly bucking the rest of the world and conservative local economic outlooks, Stowe’s hospitality sector has, comparatively, thrived in the pandemic.
The town collects a 1 percent option tax on meals, rooms and alcohol receipts and uses that to pay for infrastructure projects and the debt on previous projects. The fund is separate from the town’s general budget and is not paid for by property taxes.
Last year, going into Town Meeting, the Stowe selectboard appropriated $370,000 for capital projects. Now, it intends on spending considerably more than double that.
If approved, the $1 million will pay, or partially pay, for nine capital projects in town:
• Nebraska Valley Bridge No. 51 over Miller Brook, a half mile past the Cottonbrook Road intersection, $216,000.
• Nebraska Valley Bridge No. 48, about a mile past that, near Falls Brook Lane, $216,000. Both of those bridges are on the Vermont Agency of Transportation’s construction schedule for next year. The combined $432,000 is the town’s 10-percent match for the total cost of replacing the two Nebraska Valley bridges.
• Fixes to the highway garage roof, $75,000
• Luce Hill Road bridge, near the Chase Park recreation path parking lot, $45,000.
• The first phase of a planned Moscow Road village reconstruction project, $85,000.
• An update to the Memorial Park master plan, which involves the town recreation department headquarters and surrounding area, $85,000.
• Security cameras for town buildings, $70,000.
• A new IT system for the public safety building, which houses the police, fire and rescue departments, roughly $62,500.
In addition, the town proposes to give $200,000 from the still-flush capital fund to the Stowe Land Trust, as part of its efforts to preserve the Ricketson Farm on the northern outskirts of town. The $2.5 million conservation project has already received a $1 million commitment from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board and would be funded by private donations and the money from the town’s capital fund.
A request by another outside organization, Stowe Area Association, to get in on the capital fund largesse — the bulk of businesses that contribute to the local option tax are association members — did not make the cut.
The Stowe Selectboard is scheduled to meet Monday to finalize the town budget, which will likely top $14 million, just a year after it crested the $13 million mark for the first time in history.
Since the last time town officials met to go over the numbers, the finance department had to increase spending projections by about $13,600, after police, fire and rescue dispatch services through the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department came in higher than expected.
