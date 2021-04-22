The Lamoille South school district has selected a new principal for Stowe High School and could name a new superintendent next week.
David Greenfield was appointed Tuesday as the next Stowe High principal, effective July 1. He will replace Gretchen Muller, who announced in December she accepted a job at Camel’s Hump Middle School, also starting July 1.
Greenfield is currently assistant principal at Indian Ridge Middle School in Davie, Fla.
“I want to be part of a community that works together for the greater good of its residents and students,” Greenfield said in a statement released Wednesday. “I have worked in the area of administration as well as guidance and counseling for 18 years and truly enjoy the ability to have a positive impact on each student I work with.”
The New England School Development Council led the screening process for the principal search, which was given plenty of lead time thanks to Muller’s early announcement. The screening committee included Stowe High School faculty, students and parents, and Lamoille South administrative staff.
Details on Greenfield’s contract were not available as of press time.
Greenfield beat out John Muldoon, a principal at Shanghai American School in China.
Lamoille South school board member Alan Ouellette, who has a daughter at Stowe High, said on social media Wednesday, “My initial reaction when watching the interviews was ‘I wish we could hire both of them.’ The community feedback was positive for both candidates and I think we have hired someone who will be a great principal at Stowe High School for a long time.”
Two finalists in super search
Also Tuesday night, the schoolboard announced it has two finalists to replace outgoing superintendent Tracy Wrend.
They are Ryan Heraty and Jacquelyn Tolman. Both are currently Vermont-based educators.
Heraty is the principal at Union Elementary School in Montpelier and Tolman is the current director of learning and instructional impact in the Essex Westford School District.
According to his resume, Heraty has been at Union Elementary since 2018. Prior to that, he was principal at Arthur T. Cummings Elementary School in Winthrop, Mass, and a special education teacher.
Tolman was previously director of curriculum in the Barre Supervisory Union from 2017-2019, middle school principal at Barre City School, dean of Students at Hazen Union School in Hardwick and a special education and elementary school teacher in the Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union.
Because of COVID-19, the superintendent finalists cannot tour the Lamoille South schools in person and introduce themselves to the public, so they each taped video interviews.
The Lamoille South community is asked to offer feedback by noon Sunday, April 25, so the school board can use that when it makes its final decision next Tuesday, April 27. The feedback form is at bit.ly/3eoNfv0.
• To view Heraty’s introductory video, bit.ly/3arQS2a.
• To view Tolman’s video, bit.ly/3xgl8XN.
Whoever is hired as next superintendent will replace Wrend, who is resigning at the end of June after a tumultuous last few years that involved a wrongful termination lawsuit against her and the forced merger of the Stowe and Elmore-Morristown school districts.
Wrend struck a deal with the school board in January to step down a year earlier, but will still be paid her full salary and benefits over the next year — effectively, the district will be paying for two superintendents.
