When the new owner of a wildly popular cider mill comes off a six-year stint at a rising star in the hard cider scene, it just makes sense to quote “Good Will Hunting.”
So, how do you like them apples, Dan?
“You know, I really love these apples,” Dan Snyder, the new owner of Cold Hollow Cider in Waterbury Center, said last week.
Snyder, along with a silent partner, recently purchased the 48-year-old Waterbury Center company for an undisclosed price.
He didn’t come from far, geographically or vocationally — Snyder was up until this summer the general manager of Stowe Cider.
New York-born, Snyder moved to Stowe about a decade ago, ultimately landing a job in 2016 at the hard cidery two rapidly growing years into its existence.
There’s no sour grapes between him and his old company, and the owners of the two apple-based businesses have been friends and partners for years — Cold Hollow used to provide Stowe Cider with the juice for its fermentation process.
Snyder takes over for Gayle and Paul Brown, who have owned the place for 22 years. The Browns will stick around for a year, on-site at first, and then less frequently — although Snyder said Paul jokes that he’ll have to be kicked out for him to leave for good.
“I also did this because I love the company and want to see it continue on. I want to seek its legacy preserved,” he said. “It’s a successful company, and I’d have to be crazy to change anything.”
That includes what is arguably the biggest draw, even more than the actual cider: the warm-out-of-the-fryer cider doughnuts. They’re so popular the mill sells the dry mix for people to make at home.
It also includes the Apple Core Luncheonette on the other side of the driveway and its own line of hard cider.
There are some minor things Snyder said he could tweak or update, noting that it comes with the territory when you take over a 200-year-old building that, in its present iteration, has seen countless visitors over the past 46 years.
He would also like to bring back the jugs of cider that had for years been go-to grabs for office gatherings and holiday parties — along with a sleeve of red Solo cups and a sack of those ever-so-slightly crispy doughnuts.
Although the jugged cider never stopped being available at the cider mill, the Browns had to stop supplying the jugs to stores last year amid staffing shortages at the mill and the orchards that supply the apples.
Curtailing wholesale cider had ripple effects at the mill itself, namely in the room that houses the showcase apple press. The large-windowed visitors room has long been a popular place for tourist visits and school field trips, but without a wholesale market, catching a glimpse of the mill workers crushing apples with the throwback rack-and-cloth press is a rarity.
Previously, the mill had loaded between 4 million and 6 million pounds of apples each year onto that press, yielding about 230 gallons of cider per squish.
“All the juice is still pressed here, but not being a wholesale company needing to manufacture quantities to send out to the larger grocery market, that volume needed to press goes way down,” Snyder said. “When it’s just jugs for the building, they press for an hour or two and that’s that for the week.”
Snyder would like to change that. When and if the jugged cider makes a comeback, he said, the press would be in use three to five days a week.
Ramped up production wouldn’t just benefit thirsty grocery store customers. It could also re-energize the market for larger producers in need of massive volumes of cider, something Snyder knows firsthand.
When he was with Stowe Cider, he would order 5,600 gallons of juice a week, and when Cold Hollow stopped filling jugs, it also became unable to supply its friendly neighborhood cider man.
“If we can get wholesale jugs back again, we’d also have buying power on apples,” he said.
Snyder is cautious not to get too far ahead of himself, and said he doubts the mill would get back to being the wholesale behemoth it was at its peak in the late 1990s, when it was as ubiquitous as Vermont stalwarts like Ben & Jerry’s or Cabot, but he sees the apple press getting more of a workout in the company’s future.
“You can’t really put a value on having that operating for the tourists and the kids who come to the mill to see something like that,” he said. “There’s really no one in the Northeast still using a 48-inch rack-and-cloth press. It’s just the coolest thing ever.”
