Stowe’s Main Street went back to the future last week after workers removed the last vestiges of power lines that were considered the peak of technology more than a century ago, but came to be, for some, an eyesore that cluttered the skies — a $3.2 million eyesore.
That’s how much it cost to bury the utility lines, a spending measure approved by Stowe voters on Election Day two years ago. Last week, pole workers from Stowe Electric were in the village, using chainsaws and cherry pickers to remove the wooden posts that held those myriad wires aloft for 115 years.
“As exciting as it was in 1905 to see the poles go up, we’re just as excited today to see the poles come down,” said Ken Biedermann, general manager of the Green Mountain Inn, showing an old black-and-white photo of those first poles in a celebratory video released Monday during a virtual ribbon cutting that marked the end of the two-year utility line replacement project.
“Usually, I only have one cocktail, so I have two tonight,” said Stowe resident Michael Diender, speaking from his second home in Florida. Diender is one of a handful of Stoweites who have been calling for the clearing of Stowe’s downtown skies for decades.
Fittingly for one of Vermont’s — even New England’s most picturesque small towns — the inspiration for the power line removal came partly from a painting. The 1981 painting by Vera Beckerhoff — her mother, Helen, served in several positions in town government, including the selectboard in Stowe — shows an idealized vision of Stowe, quaint and snow covered and true in many of its details, save one. There’s not a power line or pole in sight. (The forced perspective also makes it appear that Mount Mansfield is about 800 feet up Mountain Road, but, hey, artistic license).
Diender, who has a framed, and signed, print of that painting in his house, said he and others took their cues from that canvas.
“In 1987, I got the print, which shows you how long we’ve been trying to do this,” Diender said.
Artists have found ways to remove the power lines from their works.
Scott Noble, who used to own Green Mountain Fine Art Gallery, once had a print showing a more modern day Stowe village, but re-imagined without the power lines. And photographers have used digital technology to scrub away the lines in post-production.
But, for many, snapping a shot of the oft-photographed Stowe Community Church meant hopping quickly into the middle of the street, like a touristy version of “Frogger.”
Selectboard chair Lisa Hagerty, during Monday’s ribbon cutting — complete with CGI clip art scissors — called the utility line burial a “once in a lifetime chance,” with the scheduled paving of Route 100 through town and north to Morrisville. That project also mostly wrapped up this season.
The paving offered the opportunity to replace about 15,000 feet of sidewalk, much of it cobblestone that once looked great but had turned into a great way to stub a toe or roll an ankle. That, in turn, led to the opportunity to remove the power lines and bury them under those new sidewalls, in a $3.2 million version of “while you’re down there.”
The sidewalks cost $3.4 million, and both projects were approved overwhelmingly by voters in 2018, as a pair of municipal bonds. The sidewalk bond is paid from taxes, since it was seen as necessary to comply with ADA standards.
The utility line project is paid for by the local option tax, which proponents say makes sense, partly because it makes the town look prettier for tourists and their dollars largely fund the option tax. That local option tax has taken a hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is expected to rebound when the pandemic fades away.
“This is our front door entrance to the whole area,” said Diender, a former member of the Stowe Development Review Board. “And, the quality of the streetscape obviously adds value to all the properties.”
Percy Construction headed up the project, a local company with a longtime local name. Hagerty said that familiarity allowed lead contractor Matt Percy and his crew to know when to push on through and when to dial it back, depending on the ebb and flow of the tourist town.
“We’ve heard so many times during the process that it was so helpful to have somebody local who understood,” Hagerty said. “It is a breathtakingly beautiful town and project, one I think that we should all be really proud of.”
